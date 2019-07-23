JACKSON • In the only debate of the primary season featuring all three Republican gubernatorial candidates, Robert Foster, Tate Reeves and William “Bill” Waller stuck closely to their core campaign themes, though a few conflicts emerged, with candidates drawing clear contrasts on education, Medicaid expansion and the gas tax.
Differing verdicts of the state’s current conditions loomed large over the Tuesday night debate. Tate Reeves has been lieutenant governor for the past eight years and heavily touts his time in government, citing progress made in employment, industrial recruitment and graduation rates.
“I want to be governor because I believe Mississippi is headed in the right direction,” Reeves said early in the televised debate. “We need a governor who can take us to our full potential. I am proud of where we find ourselves but we have a lot more work to do.”
Foster – a first-term state representative from DeSoto County – and Waller – a former state Supreme Court justice – offered a less optimistic view of the state’s trajectory. They described crumbling roads and bridges, bankrupt hospitals and low-teacher pay as cause for new leadership at the top of state government.
“I’m not satisfied with the status quo,” Waller said.
Candidates on the stage Tuesday night showed greater willingness to criticize each other, especially Foster and Reeves.
Reeves has long been considered the front runner in the race and his campaign is much better funded than any of his opponents. On the campaign trail, Reeves typically takes aim at the likely Democratic nominee, Jim Hood.
But Tuesday, Reeves tangled with the ideas of his primary opponents, especially Waller. At one point, he suggested that Waller has committed himself to increasing state spending and decreasing revenues.
The reality is, according to Reeves, Waller won’t be able to deliver.
“The math just doesn’t work,” Reeves said.
For his part, the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court stuck to his major campaign talking points and emphasized his policy ideas. Foster did take a few jabs at Reeves.
“I don’t have any strings attached to me,” Foster said, later describing Reeves at one point as a denizen of the “swamp in Jackson.”
On policy, the strongest disagreements came over healthcare and the gas tax.
Waller said he supports a gas tax increase to be offset by a decrease in the personal income tax. Foster similarly supports a gas tax increase and wants to eliminate the personal income tax completely. Reeves opposes any increase in the gas tax, which funds the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
Likewise, Waller and Foster both voice support for an expansion of Medicaid eligibility in the state, as allowed for by the Affordable Care Act.
Reeves opposes that expansion, and dismissed the idea that such an expansion wouldn’t cost state government any money.
The three men will compete in a Republican primary on Aug. 6, with a runoff if needed on Aug. 27.