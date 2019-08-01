PHILADELPHIA • In these vital closing days of a hotly contested Republican primary race to win the gubernatorial nomination, candidates offered energetic versions of their major campaign themes delivered with a combative edge sharpened for the Founders Square stage of the Neshoba County Fair.
Republicans Robert Foster, William “Bill” Waller Jr. and Tate Reeves spoke – in that order, and Waller in particular was notable for an energized and lively presence that departed from his typically staid, measured delivery.
Healthcare policy continues to drive the strongest distinctions between the GOP gubernatorial hopefuls. Foster and Waller support a limited version of Medicaid expansion that would require recipients to pay some kind of premium. Reeves adamantly opposes any proposal that makes more people in the state eligible for Medicaid assistance.
Foster and Waller pitched their position from the Neshoba stage. Waller calls it a remedy for rural hospital closures.
“We either step up and be pragmatic or we’re going to lose some hospitals,” Waller said.
Foster said a Medicaid expansion – or “reform” as he prefers to call it – can stem the scourge of workers who don’t have employer-offered insurance and can’t afford private insurance.
With an eye clearly aimed at the sharp criticisms Reeves has heaped on his healthcare ideas, Waller repeatedly emphasized that his proposals were supported by now-Vice President Mike Pence when Pence was governor of Indiana.
Waller even invited a little audience participation.
“Who thinks Mike Pence is a liberal?” asked the former chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court.
Reeves reveled, however, in the opportunity to link his primary and Democratic opponents to the policies of President Barack Obama.
“I think it’s bad public policy to put more people on Obamacare and I will fight against it every day,” Reeves said.
The lieutenant governor also emphasized that he opposes any kind of gas tax increase. Mississippi has the lowest gas tax in the nation, and Foster and Waller both support increasing that tax to fund infrastructure repairs in exchange for lowering other taxes.
However, Reeves made only scant mention of his primary opponents and their ideas. Instead, most of his speaking time was spent touting his record as lieutenant governor and criticizing the most prominent Democrat in the gubernatorial race, Jim Hood.
Reeling off numbers on the state’s low unemployment and his record on tax cuts, the lieutenant governor said he’ll remain focused on the economy if elected governor.
“Our number one priority in the state must be job creation,” Reeves said.
Reeves and Waller have a less rosy view of the state’s current condition and didn’t hesitate to say so.
“The facts are mean things,” Waller said.
Education policy, vocational training and infrastructure rounded out the menu of policies under discussion.
Reeves is the most well-funded and well-connected Republican in the race, a fact Foster continues to try to turn against the lieutenant governor. Foster said he doesn’t have campaign donations with “strings attached” and hinted that Reeves does have such money lurking within his massive campaign war chest.
Calling himself an outsider, the first-term state representative from DeSoto County also unveiled a new line: Reeves may be endorsed by the NRA, but Foster has plenty of gun rights bona fides.
“If I’m wearing pants, then I’m packing,” Foster said. “That’s the only endorsement I need.”
Foster, Reeves and Waller will all meet on a Republican primary ballot next Tuesday. All registered voters in Mississippi may choose to participate in either the Republican or Democratic primaries but may not cast a ballot in both primaries.
If none of the three candidates captures more than 50 percent of the vote next Tuesday, a runoff will follow three weeks later on Aug. 27.