JACKSON • Gov. Tate Reeves again told Mississippi’s business leaders on Thursday that he wants to fully eliminate the state’s income tax, even though those same leaders have previously said cutting taxes is not a priority for them.
During the Mississippi Economic Council’s annual Hobnob event, Reeves, a Republican, said that it’s time to abolish the tax altogether, even though he signed the state’s largest tax cut into law earlier this year.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt that eliminating the income tax will make Mississippi more competitive for not only capital investment but also for people,” Reeves told reporters.
The Legislature during its 2022 session voted to essentially leave Mississippi with a flat 4% tax rate on all earned income over $10,000 within the next four years. The cut is expected to slash state revenue collections by around $525 million over a four-year period.
But industry leaders have been lukewarm to the idea of cutting the tax entirely.
Officials from the MEC — essentially the state chamber of commerce — earlier this year released a report based on survey results that details all of the major concerns that business leaders across the state had about growing the state’s economy.
"The Mississippi tax environment was not high profile nor ever discussed significantly as a priority," the MEC report said.
Instead, the survey said business leaders are more concerned with promoting an educated workforce to fill vacant jobs and fixing the state’s crumbling infrastructure.
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, has long been a proponent of eliminating the income tax and praised the Legislature’s efforts to drastically scale it back. But he did not mention in the speech if he was wanting to fully eliminate the tax during the 2023 legislative session.
However, Gunn told reporters earlier this year that he wants to revisit doing away with the income tax at some point in the future.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, a Republican, told the industry leaders that state officials should give Mississippians a tax rebate check instead of slashing the income tax more. Hosemann did not say how large of a rebate check he’s wanting to deliver to taxpayers.
The Senate leader has also expressed reluctance about outright cutting the income tax. He told the attendees at Thursday's event that the state should always balance tax cuts with delivering core government functions.
Mississippi, like most states, is collecting an unprecedented amount of revenue thanks to a a combination of federal COVID-19 relief money directed to the states, inflation and strong consumer spending.
But Mississippi has well-documented problems that many believe state leaders could address using those excess revenues. The state’s mental health system and child protection services agency is dealing with lengthy lawsuits, hospitals are shuttering in parts of the state, the capital city’s water system collapsed earlier this year and the state has failed to fund public education at required levels.
The 2023 legislative session begins in early January.
