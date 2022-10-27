Income Tax Mississippi

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves addresses business leaders at the Mississippi Economic Council's annual "Hobnob Mississippi" in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Reeves expressed a desire for the elimination of the state's income tax during his address. 

 ROGELIO V. SOLIS I AP

JACKSON • Gov. Tate Reeves again told Mississippi’s business leaders on Thursday that he wants to fully eliminate the state’s income tax, even though those same leaders have previously said cutting taxes is not a priority for them.

