Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announces a $1.3 billion proposal for major infrastructure and economic developments across the state during a news conference at the Sillers building in downtown Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
JACKSON — Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday asked the Mississippi Legislature to use nearly $1.3 billion in excess state revenues to fund dozens of infrastructure projects around the state.
“To better position our state for further economic growth, we need to invest in our state’s roads and increase the number of project-ready sites across Mississippi,” Reeves said.
The governor is requesting lawmakers fund the projects from the state’s historically high budget surpluses and from its capital expense fund.
Of the total projects, the governor proposed to send around half a billion for new road projects in north Mississippi:
Tippah County – $150,086,966 for new alignment of MS-15 from Union County Line to 1 mile north of MS-4 at Ripley
Tippah County – $45,000,000 for new alignment of SR-2 from existing SR-15 to SR-15 Bypass
Lafayette County – $150,000,000 for new alignment of MS-7 from MS-9 to .2 mile north of SR-6
DeSoto County – $124,794,895 for widening of I-55 from Church Road to MS-302
Leaders at the Mississippi Department of Transportation typically develop their own plan for projects to remove politics out of the process, and Reeves acknowledged that most of the projects he’s proposing are already listed on the Mississippi Department of Transportation's three-year road plan
John Caldwell, north Mississippi’s representative on the three-member transportation commission, confirmed a lot of the projects in Reeves’ proposal are on MDOT’s plan, but he noted that plan is subject to regular change.
“This helps us go to a timeline that might have been a little optimistic when we put the road plan out there,” Caldwell said. “This brings this to a reality instead of just a wish list.”
While Reeves has the power of his office to speak out and leverage public opinion on policy issues, spending authority is largely vested with the state’s 174 legislators.
The Legislature this week passed dozens of spending bills, but they contained provisions that required them to be debated on during the end of the session. Lawmakers use this practice to get an accurate revenue collection estimate during the end of the session.