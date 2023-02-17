Mississippi Infrastructure

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announces a $1.3 billion proposal for major infrastructure and economic developments across the state during a news conference at the Sillers building in downtown Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

 Hannah Mattix | Clarion Ledger via AP

JACKSON — Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday asked the Mississippi Legislature to use nearly $1.3 billion in excess state revenues to fund dozens of infrastructure projects around the state.

