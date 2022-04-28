JACKSON • Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday used one of his unique powers — a partial or line-item veto — to cut several projects out of a massive spending bill that state lawmakers passed earlier this session.
“I want Mississippians to have confidence that their money is being spent wisely,” Reeves said in his veto message. “As elected officials, we have a duty to ensure we’re representing the people’s best interest and are investing their money into projects that they would want to see funded.”
The most notable project that Reeves, a Republican, vetoed from the final House Bill 1353 is around $13.2 million to go toward improving the Otter Creek Golf Park at the LeFleur's Bluff State Park in Jackson.
The governor justified the partial veto by saying that the city of Jackson needs to invest in things like more law enforcement officers rather than spending state tax dollars on a golf course.
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith all participated in a ceremony earlier this month to celebrate state money going toward developing the golf course.
Gunn and Hosemann, through their communications officials, did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the governor’s veto.
Lynn Posey, the interim director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, told the Daily Journal that it’s his job to honor the requests of the governor and the Mississippi Legislature, which he plans to do.
“The governor and the Legislature have been kind to us in a number of ways this year,” Posey said. “So we’re just going to continue moving forward on working on our state parks.”
Other projects the governor vetoed were:
- $1 million to build a parking lot at the Jackson Convention Center.
- $1 million to the Scenic River Development in McComb for a golf course.
- $250,000 to the Briarwood Pool in Jackson.
- $2 million for renovations to the Russell C. Davis Planetarium in Jackson.
- $500,000 to the city of Greenville for green space next to the federal courthouse.
- $1 million to the city of Pascagoula to assist with renovations of city offices.
- $50,000 to Arise and Shine, Inc. in Copiah County.
- $200,000 to Summit Community Development Foundation for costs associated with the Stand Pipe project.
- $7.5 million that would be distributed to Pinchers Seafood, Halter Marine and Highland Carbon Solutions through the Mississippi Development Authority
Money allocated for projects in Northeast Mississippi such as $500,000 for the city of Tupelo to upgrade McCullough Boulevard and $1 million to help North Mississippi Health Services construct an operating room for cesarean deliveries in Amory were allowed to be codified into law.
Constitution gives governor ability to veto parts of spending bills
The Mississippi Constitution gives the governor the authority to veto parts of spending bills. But a string of court cases over the past century have led to different rulings from the state’s highest court on how far the partial veto can go.
Previous rulings from the Mississippi Supreme Court substantially scaled back the governor’s ability to veto portions of spending bills, saying that the governor could not simply veto “the condition” of a spending bill. Rather, the governor had to slash an entire section of a spending bill for it to be valid.
But in 2020 when the state’s highest court upended those prior rulings and gave the governor more power to issue partial vetoes. They also said that individual legislators did not have legal standing to file suit against the governor in his official capacity.
In trying to avoid new debt, lawmakers left themselves open to veto
The decision by Reeves to scratch out several of the projects ends the legislative cycle with an incredible twist of irony.
Lawmakers have traditionally funded projects through taking on bonded debt, which is not subject to a partial veto from the governor. But because the state had a historic revenue surplus this year, the Capitol leaders decided to fund projects through other revenue sources.
Gunn, Hosemann and other committee chairmen throughout the legislative session praised the decision to forgo a bond bill this year to fund various projects through some of the state’s existing revenue streams.
Now, it appears the wisdom to issue a general appropriation bill for projects has caused some of those very projects to get axed.
Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, sharply criticized the decision not to issue bonds for projects this year because the state could have borrowed money at historically low interest rates.
“We could borrow money at negative interest rates,” Bryan said. “Instead, they were talking about how fiscally conservative they are by not borrowing money.”