Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Friday that he will extend the state’s shelter-in-place order by seven additional days.
“I’m looking at every number. COVID-19 infections, COVID-19 deaths as well as unemployment figures, and they tell me this is the best course of action at this point,” Reeves said. “We need one more week. Then we will be through our peak use of healthcare resources and able to start the process of reopening Mississippi.”
The announcement comes at a time when Reeves has voiced a need for the state to reopen its economy soon.
“This is insane — the bleeding has to stop,” Reeves tweeted on Thursday night. “Lives depend on this as well. Please pray for wisdom as we consider all options. Our people can’t take much more.”
The first-term Republican governor’s original shelter-in-place order was set to expire on Monday, so this new order would extend the mandate through Monday, April 27.
He also announced beginning at 8 a.m. on April 20 beaches and lakes in the state would re-open and that non-essential businesses could begin selling goods through delivery, curbside and drive-thru means.