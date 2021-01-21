JACKSON • A nonprofit set up to fund Gov. Tate Reeves’ inauguration last year paid nearly $150,000 to a business owned by the governor’s brother and sister-in-law, documents show.
Leigh Reeves served as executive director for the now-dissolved inaugural nonprofit while her company, Snapshot Publishing LLC, was paid for marketing materials, gifts, printing and designs, according to documents filed with the IRS last month.
The filing says Leigh Reeves, who is married to Todd Reeves, did not collect a salary in her director role. In a statement, a spokeswoman for the governor said “nearly all” of the nonprofit’s payment to Snapshot went directly to materials for the inauguration, and Leigh Reeves’ work planning the events was “largely voluntary.”
The nonprofit, For All Mississippi, formed a week after Tate Reeves won the 2019 election and eventually raised more than $1.6 million for his inauguration festivities and transition to office.
It’s not unusual for governors and other elected officials to accept donations to pay for their inaugurations — including President-elect Joe Biden, hosting his inaugural events this week. The Reeves spokeswoman said the nonprofit “disclosed everything that is required.”
But unlike many other states and the federal government, Mississippi has no rules around how politicians raise, spend and disclose inaugural cash. That means elected officeholders in Mississippi can use these inaugural nonprofits to raise large amounts of money outside the boundaries of campaign finance laws that typically regulate other types of political fundraising.
In this case, For All Mississippi raked in more than 100 hefty donations ranging from $5,000 to $113,000, according to the IRS documents. But the public likely will never know who gave the money.
That’s because the nonprofit did not disclose to the IRS the identities of donors, and under federal law it’s not required to. Instead of a name and address, For All Mississippi wrote “N/A” next to each donation.
Without these details, “you really don’t know what donors may be trying to cozy up to a politician who’s taking office, what interest they may have in that politician’s activities once they take office,” said Anna Massoglia, who researches politically-active nonprofits at the Center for Responsive Politics, a Washington, D.C. group that tracks money in politics.
The public, she said, “is left in the dark.”
Most of For All Mississippi’s funds went toward the inauguration — the ceremony, a ball, a reception and other events and expenses. But not all of it. Some $190,000 was donated to the Governor’s Mansion Foundation, which has existed for several decades and describes its mission as “maintaining and renovating the state of Mississippi’s governor’s mansion.”
The remaining $227,191 was moved to a newly-formed nonprofit at the end of July, called the Governor’s Council to Promote Mississippi. Set up only a few weeks before accepting the influx of cash, the new organization lists several goals that include improving “the public image of the State” and supporting other nonprofits.
Reeves spokeswoman Bailey Martin said the new nonprofit will help pay for certain costs “that should not fall to taxpayers.” One example, she said, would be covering unexpected expenses from the governor’s State of the State address this year, which will be held outdoors due to COVID-19.
For All Mississippi dissolved in August, about nine months after its formation.
Inaugural nonprofits a common practice
Nonprofits like For All Mississippi, classified as a 501(c)4, are allowed to take part in some political activities. They can accept unlimited amounts of money, but don’t have to reveal their donors publicly — or, as of 2018, even submit a list of those donors to the IRS.
Governors and other politicians in Mississippi and elsewhere have long used nonprofits to help pay for their inaugurations. As the Clarion Ledger reported last year, the practice in the Magnolia State appears to date back at least to the 1987 election of Gov. Ray Mabus, a Democrat, according to Mississippi Secretary of State records.
Mabus doesn’t recall setting up an inaugural nonprofit. But he said he does remember raising money to pay for a ball and other expenses by selling tickets to a gathering at the Mississippi Museum of Art the night before his inauguration ceremony.
The tickets cost about $200, he said, and entrants got to see a performance by the pianist Bobby Short as well as a reading by the author Eudora Welty. Mabus said he did not want the event to cost too much, so attendees wouldn’t get the idea they were buying access to him as governor.
“Godd--n, what kind of (inauguration) ball did he have?” Mabus responded when he was told Reeves’ nonprofit raised $1.6 million. “Did he have the Rolling Stones play?”
Beyond Reeves, both Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Attorney General Lynn Fitch set up nonprofits to raise money for their 2020 inauguration events. Hosemann’s inaugural group, Advance Mississippi 2020, raised $145,000 through 2019 and remains active, a filing shows.
And former Gov. Phil Bryant also had an inaugural nonprofit, which brought in about $760,000 around the time of his 2016 celebrations, according to a filing.
Other states restrict inauguration funds
Unlike Mississippi, numerous other states have laws regulating inauguration funding and nonprofits.
For example, Louisiana caps individual donations at $5,000 and inauguration donations and expenditures are revealed similar to a campaign finance report. In Kentucky, corporations are barred from giving to inaugural groups. The state also bans anonymous donations over $100 and requires quarterly reporting.
Virginia mandates regular public reporting of donors, including special reports for large donations, while Ohio has donation limits and extensive transparency requirements. In Kansas — which caps individual donations to inauguration funds at $2,000 — Gov. Laura Kelly faced scrutiny in 2018 for requesting $10,000 to reserve a table at her inaugural ball.
Sen. David Blount, D-Jackson, told the Daily Journal it’s time lawmakers consider passing similar inaugural funding controls in Mississippi. He said he’s concerned about how 501(c)4 nonprofits can be used to skirt normal campaign finance laws.
“I just believe in disclosure,” Blount said. “Certainly there’s nothing wrong with raising private money to pay for inauguration festivities. But we need timely disclosure to show where the money comes from, and where it goes, and that’s something our law should be changed to reflect.”
But a law the Legislature passed in 2019 would appear to hinder any attempt to increase transparency of inauguration fundraising. It said that state agencies are not allowed to request donor information from nonprofits like For All Mississippi.
At the time, Blount labeled the legislation “the greatest step backward in transparent campaigns since the passage of the first campaign finance disclosure laws in Mississippi."
‘It just doesn’t look right’
Leigh Reeves, For All Mississippi’s executive director, has run several lifestyle magazine and publishing companies. They include the one that was compensated for its inauguration services, Snapshot Publishing.
Snapshot reports a physical address in Flowood, but for purposes of state business records, Leigh Reeves provides an address that is the same location as Climate Masters, the Reeves family heating and air conditioning business located in Pearl.
“It’s a ton of planning,” Leigh Reeves told WLBT-TV ahead of the inauguration ceremony last year. "In fact, you are doing probably events that would take normally a year to plan in two months. So, it’s intense.” Leigh Reeves did not respond to the Daily Journal’s requests for comment Wednesday.
But Martin, the governor’s spokeswoman, said there was “no doubt that (Leigh Reeves) was the perfect person for the job,” and that anyone who attended the inaugural events could see that.
According to the IRS filing, other leaders at the inaugural nonprofit included P. Ryan Beckett, who served as director and secretary. Beckett is a Butler Snow attorney who has represented Reeves in court proceedings involving the Jackson airport, and is a lobbyist for Apple and other major corporations. He has donated to Reeves’ campaigns and to other GOP candidates.
The nonprofit’s director and treasurer was Kristin McDevitt, who served in the same role overseeing money for Reeves’ 2019 gubernatorial campaign and previously worked for Reeves when he was lieutenant governor.
Some $460,000 of the nonprofit’s funds paid for Reeves’ inaugural ball at the Mississippi Trade Mart, where country singer Randy Houser performed. About $100,000 helped pay for the Capitol inauguration itself, according to the tax filing.
The nonprofit also funded a women’s tea gathering ($7,240), an inaugural breakfast ($5,571), a prayer service ($3,975) and a Christmas party ($30,628) among other expenses.
At $147,943, Snapshot Publishing was among the top-paid contractors by the inaugural nonprofit, following only the $236,222 paid to a Flowood floral and catering company. The Hederman Group was compensated another $115,503 to solicit donations, according to the tax documents.
Massoglia, the researcher, said “it’s not uncommon to see big paydays for individuals with close ties to candidates” resulting from inaugural funds. Still, the practice can be controversial and raise questions about personal enrichment when it involves payments to family members, she said.
“No. 1, it’s always a bad idea to involve family members where money is involved in public (affairs),” said Mabus, 72, who most recently served as U.S. Secretary of the Navy in the Obama administration. “No. 2, it may be completely innocent, but it just doesn’t look right.”
Forty-four donors gave $5,000 to Reeves’ inaugural nonprofit, according to its filing, called a Form 990. Another 32 handed over $10,000, while 14 individuals or corporations gave $25,000. Some of those 14 may have attended a "Southern Breakfast and Photo Opportunity with Tate Reeves” on the morning of the inauguration, which had an asking price of the same amount, according to a schedule of inauguration events.
Four donors gave $50,000 and three wrote checks for $100,000, with the top contributor shelling out $113,000 to help fund the inauguration. Mabus said the anonymous nature of such donations “undermines people’s faith in government, because they don’t know who’s doing this.”
For All Mississippi’s filing does reveal that nobody paid full-price to join Reeves for a private dinner the evening before his inauguration.
The nonprofit’s asking price for that opportunity? $250,000.
Caleb Bedillion contributed to this report.