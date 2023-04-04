Crews with Tupelo Water and Light work to restore power along South Green Street in Tupelo on April 3, 2023, as others begin the cleanup from the debris from both Leggett & Platt and Cooper Tire and Rubber companies.
Crews with Tupelo Water and Light work to restore power along South Green Street in Tupelo on April 3, 2023, as others begin the cleanup from the debris from both Leggett & Platt and Cooper Tire and Rubber companies.
JACKSON – Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday issued a state of emergency for several counties in Northeast Mississippi that sustained damage from a weekend storm that battered several businesses and killed one person.
"It is heartbreaking to see the destruction caused by this storm," Reeves said. "My prayers are with the families impacted. I want everyone to know that the state of Mississippi stands ready to support these communities in every way possible as they seek to rebuild and recover."
The governor’s declaration means state agencies can now direct resources to Lee, Pontotoc, DeSoto, Tishomingo and Tunica counties for ongoing recovery efforts.
Lee County Emergency Management Director Lee Bowdry previously told the Daily Journal that estimates show the county sustained about $1.2 million in damage, with 30 residential properties, three churches and three commercial businesses damaged throughout the county.
One of the main businesses impacted by Friday night's storm was Cooper Tire in Tupelo, which employs around 1,700 people. The storm ripped a portion of the roof away and most employees still have not been able to return to work.
The Pontotoc Progress also reported the tornado ripped through Pontotoc County around early Saturday morning and killed one person and seriously injured five others.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.