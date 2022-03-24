JACKSON • Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday offered his own sweeping plan to eliminate the state income tax, potentially pressuring lawmakers to reach a tax cut deal on the tail end of an already tense legislative session.
The governor called on lawmakers to do away with the 4% income tax bracket and reduce the top 5% income tax bracket to 3.5% during the first year of its implementation, which Reeves estimated would result in $600 million of revenue loss.
The first-term Republican governor then called on lawmakers to reduce the 3.5% rate by half a percent each year until the tax is abolished, which would take about seven years after the initial reduction on the top bracket.
“We are going to eliminate the income tax in Mississippi,” Reeves said. “It is something that our people need, and it's something that our people deserve.”
Under current state laws, Mississippi has a gradual income tax rate. The state does not tax the first $3,000 of earned income. The state has a 3% tax on income from $3,000.01 to $5,000, a 4% tax on $5,000.01 to $10,000 and a 5% tax on all taxable income over $10,000.
The state also passed a law in 2016 that eliminated the 3% bracket, and that phase out is set to be completed by the end of this year, which would only leave the 4% and 5% brackets.
The reason political leaders are talking about cutting taxes is because the state’s coffers have been bolstered by federal stimulus money. Some Democratic lawmakers have argued that the state should use the excess money to help resolve some of the state’s well-documented problems such as poor water and sewer infrastructure.
Reeves and GOP lawmakers in the House have argued that if the state income tax were abolished, it would put more money back into the pockets of Mississippians and cause industries to locate in the Magnolia State.
The governor’s new plan comes right before a major legislative deadline and in the middle of intense brinkmanship between the House and Senate over competing tax cut plans.
Lawmakers have until 8 p.m. on Saturday to file conference reports dealing with revenue. If no report is filed by then, the legislation would die on the calendar.
But the governor also called the Saturday deadline “arbitrary,” and indicated that he is willing to call lawmakers back to the Capitol for a special session if they do not pass legislation to eliminate the income tax.
“I am prepared to do whatever it takes to eliminate the income tax,” Reeves said.
But the reality is, even under a special session, both chambers of the Legislature would still have to approve legislation before it gets sent to Reeves’ desk.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, the leader of the Senate, has previously expressed skepticism about completely eliminating the tax, saying that elimination would gut the core services of government.
Instead the Senate has offered to cut income tax rates, but has not agreed to outright abolish the tax.
The House, on the other hand, has put forward several different proposals to eliminate the income tax. Their latest plan would eliminate the tax by $100 million each year and take around 18 years for the tax to go away – a plan which Reeves said is too long.
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, told reporters on Thursday that he had not reviewed the governor’s proposal, but is open to any path that eliminates the tax. The speaker also said he is open to plans to eliminate the tax quicker.
Problem is, senators have yet to agree on a proposal.
“My question to him would be where are the votes for his plan?” Gunn said, continuing to criticize the Senate for refusing to agree to legislation that does away with the income tax.
The speaker said he would like the Legislature to eliminate the income tax during the 2022 regular session, but he would be receptive to solving the issue during a special session if an agreement can’t be reached.