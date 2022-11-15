JACKSON – Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday suggested state lawmakers should give tax breaks to parents who spend money on child care supplies and give them an additional child care tax credit to offset the expenses of raising kids in Mississippi.
Reeves, a Republican, unveiled his budget recommendations for the 2023 legislative session and pushed for legislators to adopt around nine policies to advance “the new pro-life agenda.”
“We’re going to establish policies that make it easier to raise a family, easier to have kids, and easier to adopt and give a child a loving home,” Reeves wrote. “We will strive to be pro-life in every sense of the word, and to build a society that lives up to that goal.”
Reeves’ suggestion did not mention how much money the tax credit should be or offer a specific number on how much money would offset child care supplies.
The first-term governor also suggested lawmakers should give more tax breaks to people and organizations who wish to donate to crisis pregnancy centers, pro-life organizations that usually offer items like clothing and diapers for new mothers. They are not licensed health centers.
An analysis by the public radio outlet Gulf States Newsroom found that major oil and gas companies have donated to crisis pregnancy centers and stood to benefit financially from this practice.
Other policies Reeves is asking lawmakers to adopt are:
- Partnering with a Lifeline Children’s Service to give Mississippians counseling for adoption services
- Eliminating the requirement that parents apply child support services to receive a child care voucher
- Shielding parents from liability if they surrender their child to certain entities
- Hiring additional lawyers at Child Protection Services
- Offering incentives for people to adopt children out of Mississippi’s foster system
- Giving $5 million in grants to crisis pregnancy centers
- Reforming the child support formula model
While Mississippi might be a safe place for the unborn, it’s one of the deadliest places for children to actually live and for people to give birth.
The Magnolia State leads the nation in dire health outcomes for several maternal and prenatal health categories. Rural hospitals around the state are also shuttering their delivery units, making it increasingly difficult for mothers to find quality health care.
Public schools still underfunded in Reeves proposal
Reeves also recommended lawmakers give $2.36 billion to public K-12 schools, which is the same level of funding currently being given to them under the Mississippi Adequate Education Program.
Under the funding formula adopted by the Legislature in 1997 , that leaves the local school districts $279.3 million short of how much state law dictates for full funding.
Reeves, however, did renew his request for lawmakers to allocate $5 million for a “Patriotic Education Fund,” which he claims will encourage educators to teach “an accurate accounting of our nation’s history.”
State law requires the governor to give a state budget recommendation to state lawmakers, but the Legislature wields significant power over the budget process. The governor’s requests give insight into what bills Reeves’ office will ask lawmakers to put forward.
The 2023 legislative session begins on January 3, and one of the last actions legislators will undertake is finalizing a budget for the next fiscal year.
