Mississippi Economic Development

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Jackson, Miss.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON – Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday suggested state lawmakers should give tax breaks to parents who spend money on child care supplies and give them an additional child care tax credit to offset the expenses of raising kids in Mississippi.

Newsletter

taylor.vance@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you