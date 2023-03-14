JACKSON — Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday signed legislation into law decriminalizing products that detect the presence of the illegal narcotic fentanyl.
“It’s a sad reality that fentanyl overdoses are skyrocketing as a result of an open border,” Reeves said in a post on Twitter. “This bill will help to save lives.”
The bill overwhelmingly passed both chambers of the Legislature earlier this year, and it was backed by each chamber’s leadership.
“I’m grateful the governor signed the legislation, and, hopefully, lives will be saved as a result of it,” House Drug Policy Committee Chairman Lee Yancey, R-Brandon, said. “We don’t want someone’s mistake to be a fatal mistake.”
Mississippi law currently considers fentanyl testing products such as test strips or testing wipes “drug paraphernalia,” and if someone is convicted possessing these products, they could face up to six months in jail.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that’s about 50 times more lethal than heroin, and the drug has pushed overdoses to new highs in America. Delivering test strips to people is part of a strategy known as “harm reduction” that gives appropriate products to drug users to prevent accidental overdoses.
If someone is about to take an illicit drug, they can dip a test strip into drug residue dissolved in water. With information from the test, a person can take steps to reduce their risk of dying from an overdose.
Rep. Chris Bell, D-Jackson, authored the bill, and he previously told the Daily Journal he was thankful legislative leadership advanced the bill through the Capitol. The Hinds County lawmaker said he believed the testing trips were like driving with a seat belt.
“We love having seat belts in a car to keep us safe,” Bell said. “Seat belts don’t encourage bad driving, but they’re there to protect us in case we make a mistake.”
Both chambers of the Legislature have also approved legislation that allows employees on school campuses to administer drugs, such as Narcan, to reverse the effects of accidental overdoses. The governor has not yet taken any action on this bill.
Dr. Daniel Edney, Mississippi’s state health officer, previously told the Daily Journal that he wants people who use drugs to seek professional help to end their addiction, but they also need short-term tools like test strips to help them in the interim.
“The test strips are not going to encourage people to use drugs,” Edney said.
The legislation goes into effect on July 1.
