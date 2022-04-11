JACKSON • Republican Gov. Tate Reeves recently signed a bill into law that would allow up to 25 incarcerated people in Lee County to participate in a work release program with local businesses.
“Dignified work has the potential to offer new beginnings,” Reeves said in a statement. “And I am proud to sign this legislation helping these incarcerated individuals reenter society and develop new skills and experiences that will allow them to rejoin their communities more smoothly.”
The program applies to people convicted of nonviolent offenses, requires that inmates only participate during the last year of their sentence and makes participation in the program optional.
Lawmakers first established the work release program last year in Rankin County under House Bill 747. Now, with Reeves signing House Bill 586 this year, the program has been extended to Harrison and Lee counties.
Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, pushed for Lee County to be included in the pilot program to give the sheriff’s department another way to rehabilitate prisoners.
“If we have some prisoners that qualify under this, they can work while they’re finishing up their debt to society,” McMahan said.
The overarching goal of the program is to provide incarcerated people with financial resources when the person exits prison. The law gives local sheriffs the ultimate discretion to determine which individuals participate.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson told the Daily Journal that he is not sure if there are any inmates currently in the county jail who could participate in the program, but future inmates could possibly participate
The legislation requires inmates to maintain an account with a banking institution, and up to 25% of the funds inmates receive are required to go toward paying off existing fines, restitution and child support.
After their release, the incarcerated person would, in theory, have a bank account to return to society and have a portion of their fines paid off.
The ACLU of Mississippi, which has questioned the work program in the past, said in a statement to the Daily Journal that effective work release programs allow incarcerated people to gain employment while reducing the number of people who return to crime.
But the organization believes there is a lack of sufficient data to gauge the overall success of the new program.
“Along with advocacy and community partners, ACLU of Mississippi will continue to carefully monitor these laws to ensure the promises of work release are fulfilled,” the organization said.