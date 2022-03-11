Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, center, expresses his gratitude for law enforcement during COVID-19, at a news conference at the Walter Sillers Building in Jackson, Miss., on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The governor has expressed support for reviving the state's initiative process, deemed outdated and invalid by the Mississippi Supreme Court in May.
JACKSON • Gov. Tate Reeves on Friday signed legislation into law that would make sure the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who died from COVID-19 receive full state benefits.
“While all our law enforcement officers and firefighters made countless sacrifices on our behalf throughout the pandemic, tragically, some made the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe,” Reeves said.
The state already provides $100,000 to the families of law enforcement officers who are killed in the line of duty. But the new law would extend those same benefits to law enforcement officers and firefighters who die from the virus.
The new law would also be retroactive and supply around 50 families who lost a law enforcement officer to COVID-19 during the past two years.
Greg Pollan, the sheriff of Calhoun County and the president of the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association, said that he appreciated Reeves, House Speaker Philip Gunn, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and state lawmakers for sending the legislation to the governor.
"These benefits are vital for the survivors, and it’s my personal opinion that we owe a debt to all first responders across this nation and across this great state,” Pollan said. “Today we are fulfilling that.”
Both chambers of the Legislature unanimously passed the bill earlier this year. The Department of Public Safety will oversee and disburse the funds.