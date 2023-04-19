JACKSON — Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday signed legislation into law that provides incentives for families to adopt foster children and expands an existing tax credit for people who donate to crisis pregnancy centers.
“We are leading the way in advancing support for moms and babies,” Reeves said. “The legislation I am signing today is further proof that when it comes to protecting life, Mississippi isn't just talking the talk. We’re actually walking the walk.”
Senate Bill 2696 creates an income tax credit for adoption expenses. The new law provides a maximum $10,000 credit of certain expenses for people who adopt children in Mississippi and up to $5,000 for those who adopt children out of state.
House Bill 1671 expands the cap on tax credits for pregnancy resource centers across the state from $3.5 million a year to $10 million. These centers often operate as nonprofit organizations, dissuade people from considering abortions and provide them with supplies for caring for a new child.
The governor and other Republican leaders have championed the legislation as part of their agenda for the next chapter of the state’s pro-life movement after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision last year.
“Mississippi will always protect life,” Reeves said at a press conference. “Our state will continue to be a beacon on the hill. A symbol of hope for our country and a model for the nation.”
But the Magnolia State is also notable for its designation as the deadliest state in the nation for a mother to give birth to a child.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that Mississippi’s infant mortality rate is 8.3 infant deaths per 1,000 live births, marking the highest mortality rates in the nation.
Access to health care and health insurance will likely emerge as a leading wedge issue between Reeves and Brandon Presley, the Democratic candidate for governor who also considers himself pro-life.
Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the nation, and over 14% of Mississippians under the age of 65 do not have health insurance, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Presley has repeatedly criticized Reeves for opposing Medicaid expansion to the working poor under the Affordable Care Act and told supporters at a campaign event in Grenada on Saturday that if he’s elected governor in November, he will work to extend the program to more people.
“I’m pro-life, but I’m pro-hospital,” Presley said. “I am pro-nurse, I’m pro-ambulance. I’m for making sure that folks have access to health care and, to me, it’s got to be a top priority.”
Medicaid is a health insurance program for low-income adults, children and some disabled people that is paid for through a mixture of federal and state funds. Mississippi is one of 10 states that has not opted to expand its Medicaid coverage.
If Mississippi were to expand coverage, the state would put up a 10% match and the federal government would pay the remaining 90%.
Reeves on Wednesday said he was still opposed to broader Medicaid expansion, which he called “Obamacare” and said he looked forward to a “very good dialogue” over Medicaid and health insurance coverage with voters over the course of campaigning.
“In essence I believe adding 300,000 additional people to welfare in our state is not the right approach,” Reeves said.
Sen. Nicole Boyd, R-Oxford, conducted several hearings last summer to create post-Roe legislation for mothers, and children and attended the bill signing ceremony on Wednesday.
The Lafayette County lawmaker said she believes the legislation the governor signed into a law marked positive progress, but believes the state still has major hurdles to cross for improving the lives of families and children.
“There is a lot of work still to do,” Boyd said.
