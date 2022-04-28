JACKSON • Gov. Tate Reeves vetoed a piece of legislation last week that would have made it easier for some people to regain the right to vote after losing it because of a Jim Crow-era policy.
The legislation clarified that formerly incarcerated persons could register to vote again after having certain crimes expunged from their criminal records.
Reeves, a Republican, wrote on Twitter that he was vetoing the bill because it was “automatically returning voting rights to criminals,” which is misleading. In reality, the voting rights restoration process would not have required formerly incarcerated people go through a lengthy court process to gain back their rights.
Current state law requires a person to petition a court to expunge a crime from their criminal record five years after they have completed their sentence requirements and paid all of their fines. After that process, expungement would still be up to the discretion of a state judge.
House Judiciary B Chairman Nick Bain, R-Corinth, was the architect of the proposal. He previously told the Daily Journal that some judges and circuit clerks were already allowing people who have had crimes expunged to register to vote again. But he believed the legislation was needed to clarify the rule statewide.
The first-term governor thought the proposal went too far.
“Senate Bill 2536 is not an attempt to ‘clarify’ existing law, but rather an attempt to affect a significant and unwise change to Mississippi’s voting laws,” Reeves wrote in his veto message to lawmakers.
Bain declined to comment at length on Reeves’ veto, but said that it was certainly the governor’s prerogative to veto legislation.
Disenfranchising law steeped in racist Jim Crow ideals
Mississippi is unique in how it strips citizens of their suffrage ... and how it restores it to them.
Under the Mississippi Constitution, people convicted of any of 10 felonies — including perjury, arson and bigamy — lose their voting privileges for life. The Magnolia State is one of a handful of states that takes voting rights away from citizens for life.
The Mississippi Constitution – originally written in 1890 – requires approval of two-thirds of both chambers of the Legislature to restore someone’s suffrage, which is an incredibly high burden.
The Sentencing Project released a report showing that Black and brown Mississippians are disproportionately disenfranchised at a higher rate than white citizens.
A 2009 opinion from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office expanded the list of disqualifying felonies to 22.
Legal challenge to disenfranchising crimes pending in court
The felony disenfranchisement portion of the state constitution is currently being challenged in federal court. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit heard oral arguments from both parties in the suit, but it has yet to issue an opinion.
The governor, while speaking at an event in Booneville last year, told members of the press that he believed the state would prevail in court and should not divert from how the state handles voting rights for former felons.
“Restoration of voting rights for formerly incarcerated felons - there’s a process now by which they can get their voting rights restored,” Reeves said. “And I don’t support changing that. And that’s by going through the Legislature.”
Whenever the Legislature convenes, it could try to override the governor’s veto, but it’s unclear how large of an appetite there is among lawmakers to do so.
“I look forward to voting in favor of overriding this veto when session reconvenes,” Rep. Jeramey Anderson, D-Moss Point, wrote on Twitter.