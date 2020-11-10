JACKSON • Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday announced over Twitter that his youngest daughter tested positive for COVID-19. He and his family will be isolating over the next few days.
“I want to share a prayer request,” Reeves wrote on Twitter. “My youngest daughter just tested positive for COVID-19. She feels OK, but could still use prayers! Please pray for her momma too!”
The announcement came after the governor’s office announced that a previously scheduled press conference on Tuesday afternoon would be postponed.
Reeves’ tweet did not address how the governor intended to work remotely to carry out his duties or if he had been in close contact with anyone other than his family recently.