JACKSON • Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday announced that Parker Briden, his former deputy chief of staff and former campaign official, will become his next chief of staff.
“Parker has been a trusted partner throughout my time as Governor. He will be a highly-effective leader and advisor as we work to serve the people of Mississippi,” Reeves said in a statement.
Briden was Reeves’ communications director for his 2019 gubernatorial run, Reeves’ deputy chief of staff in 2020 and a campaign official for various candidates in other states running for statewide office.
“I am honored and excited to work for the people of Mississippi and Governor Tate Reeves again,” Briden said in a statement. “My aspiration is to bring a fraction of the ability and integrity of my predecessors and colleagues to the job. The top responsibility is to be an honest broker for the Governor and every partner throughout state government, the legislature, and private enterprise as we work together to serve this great state.”
Briden now replaces Brad White, who left the governor’s office earlier this year to lead the Mississippi Department of Transportation. Liz Welch, the director of the Department of Finance and Administration, temporarily served as Reeves’ chief of staff when White left the governor’s office.
The chief of staff to elected officials often wields great influence behind the scenes and serves as the highest ranking staff member. Often chiefs of staff act as a confidant and advisor to the chief executive elected official they serve and work with other elected officials to get certain programs and proposals implemented.