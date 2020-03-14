Gov. Tate Reeves on Saturday declared that a state of emergency exists within Mississippi because of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“I urge all Mississippians to use caution. This is not a time to panic—we are acting calmly and steadily,” Reeves said in a video. “In this state, we were prepared. We have a pandemic plan that is being followed to the letter. We have tremendous experts who are operating in a way that will protect the public health and save lives. We are listening to those experts and following their lead every step of the way."
The emergency declaration will allow state officials to access emergency funds and allow the first-term governor to work around state laws to contain the spread of the virus. Reeves said his declaration will give healthcare facilities the ability to implement emergency pandemic plans to fight the virus.
Reeves recently returned to the state from a trip to Spain. He announced in the video that he and his family would be self-isolating for the next 14 days out of "an abundance of caution."
"Everyone is healthy and strong," Reeves said of his family. "But we know that we have to be an example of caution, and that is what we are doing."
Although Reeves did not issue any order or mandate that would cancel public schools in the state, he did request all schools extend their spring break vacation by at least one week. If all public schools follow Reeves' request, this would put the minimum return date for all Mississippi schools at March 23.
He urged state residents to stay away from large gatherings, including sporting events and church services and asked churches not to hold in-person worship services tomorrow.
"You can worship from home," Reeves said.
Mississippi currently has six people who are presumed to have contracted the virus. Three of those people are from Forrest County, one is from Leflore County, one is from Pearl River County and one is from Copiah County. Approximately 90 people have been tested for the virus, according to the Mississippi State Health Department's website.
State and federal officials have said that most people will only sustain mild to moderate symptoms if they contract the virus. But the virus could be deadly to people people over 65 who have-existing health conditions.
Reeves' declaration comes after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and when Congress and White House officials reached a deal to provide economic relief to Americans impacted by the virus and provide free testing for citizens.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.