PHILADELPHIA • The state’s welfare department did the right thing by firing its attorney in the middle of a high-profile lawsuit attempting to claw back millions of potentially misspent federal funds, according to Gov. Tate Reeves.
Reeves, a Republican, doubled down on the decision the Mississippi Department of Human Services made in firing former U.S. Attorney Brad Pigott while he was investigating any role former Republican Gov. Phil Bryant and the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation might have played in the scandal.
“(Pigott) seemed much more focused on the political side of things,” Reeves said Thursday at the Neshoba County Fair. “He seemed much more interested in getting his name in print — and hopefully bigger and bigger print — not just Mississippi stories.”
Pigott, a former U.S. attorney during President Bill Clinton’s administration, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He was working to help MSDH recoup $20 million in what has been described as fraudulently spent welfare money.
Bob Anderson, Reeves’ appointed welfare leader, initially said the agency decided to cut ties with Pigott because he surprised the agency by subpoenaing information about the former governor and the athletic organization.
But news outlet Mississippi Today obtained emails showing that wasn’t true and that the Attorney General's office and MDHS were provided with drafts of the subpoena 10 days before it was filed.
Anderson and other leaders at MDHS have refused to clarify the discrepancy in their statement versus what’s contained in the emails.
Though he said he supports the welfare agency’s decision, Reeves did not clarify what specific role he personally played in the departments’ decision to fire Pigott.
“(MDHS) is an executive agency, and I am the governor,” Reeves said. “And when my agencies make decisions, it is ultimately my responsibility.”
Reeves also confirmed that multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, the Department of Justice and investigators with the Department of Health and Human Services, are looking into the matter.
State Auditor Shad White disagrees with the governor and told reporters that he believes it was a wrong move for the welfare agency to decide against renewing Pigott’s contract. White said the state needs a broad spectrum of lawyers handling the litigation.
“I think that firing him was a mistake,” White said. “From the very beginning of the DHS case, my position was that it was going to be important to have a bipartisan group of people look at that case.”
White, a Republican, said he has not pressed the governor or leaders at MDHS for clear answers on why they decided not to renew Pigott’s contract.
White is the only statewide elected official publicly sharing his reaction to the welfare agency nixing its relationship with the former prosecutor.
Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch, whose office is involved in the lawsuit, declined to comment to reporters on Thursday about MDHS’s decision to cut ties with the former federal prosecutor.
Both House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, and Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann told reporters at the Neshoba County Fair that they were traveling outside of the state when MDHS decided to fire Pigott, and they haven’t studied the contract enough to publicly comment.
A bipartisan group of Lee County lawmakers, though, told the Daily Journal they want more direct answers from the welfare agency on why it decided to change attorneys in the middle of the high-profile lawsuit, and one even suggested a legislative committee should probe the issue further.
