JACKSON • Mississippi, one of the poorest states in the nation, will likely have the largest tax cut plan in the state’s history codified into state law, based on comments from Gov. Tate Reeves.
Reeves, a Republican, told reporters Friday that he intends to sign House Bill 531 into law, which will slash state revenue collections by around $525 million over a four-year period.
“It’s a major tax cut that heads us in the direction of eliminating the income tax,” Reeves said. “And literally every Mississippian who pays income taxes in our state will have the opportunity to send less of their money to the government and the ability to keep more of their money.”
The bill would do away with the state's 4% income tax bracket within the first year of the plan’s implementation, which would cost the state around $185 million.
During the second year, the 5% tax rate would be reduced to 4.7%. In the third year, it would drop to 4.4%, and after the fourth year, it would go to 4%.
Mississippi currently has a gradual income tax system. If the new plan were to become law, it would eventually leave a flat 4% rate for all earned income over $10,000.
For the past two years, Reeves has advocated for the Legislature to eliminate the income tax. The bill he intends to sign into law would not outright abolish the tax, but it would significantly reduce it.
But the bill does contain a clause that makes it clear the intent of the Legislature to revisit the issue in 2026 and completely abolish the income tax.
Mississippi has a lengthy list of well-documented problems, including two lengthy lawsuits against state agencies and crumbling infrastructure.
Republican leaders have said cutting the income tax is needed to attract new businesses to the state, and they intended to use federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to improve state agencies and other issues.
The governor has until April 5 to either sign the bill into law or veto it.