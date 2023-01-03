JACKSON — Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday filed paperwork to seek a second term as Mississippi’s governor, kickstarting statewide elections in the Magnolia State amid speculation that Reeves could face a competitive re-election bid.
Reeves, a Republican, told reporters at the Mississippi GOP headquarters in Jackson that he was proud of his efforts during the past three years to cut state tax rates, raise salaries for public teachers and in leading the way to end the constitutional right to an abortion.
“I think when we go into the 2023 elections, we’re going to have the opportunity to spend a lot of time talking about how important it is that we have elected leaders focused on what's doing best for Mississippi,” Reeves said.
Reeves’ re-election bid comes at a precarious time for the state’s 65th governor, who has one of the nation's lowest approval ratings for a sitting governor.
Morning Consult released a poll in April that showed Reeves was the fifth most unpopular governor in the nation, something he has struggled with for years. Such polling has stoked rumors much of the year of a primary challenge against him.
Reeves’ unpopularity could spur a serious primary challenger or an attempt from the Democratic Party to keep the Rankin County native from securing a second term in the Governor’s Mansion.
Secretary of State Michael Watson, a more firebrand Republican, is thinking about challenging Reeves in the Republican primary, according to someone with knowledge of the situation. Watson, a conservative from south Mississippi, has yet to announce his intentions.
Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, a Democrat from Lee County, is rumored to be seeking the Democratic nomination for governor. In a statement to the Daily Journal, he did not specifically address his plans.
“I can tell you this, whatever I do next in my career will continue to be focused on improving the lives of average Mississippians who can’t write a $1,000 campaign check, and who need state officials with some real backbone to stand up for them, their families and their communities,” Presley said.
If Presley or Watson were to run against Reeves, they would face the current governor's massive war chest. He received $2.4 million in donations last year and is currently sitting on $4.8 million in cash on hand, according to campaign finance reports.
“The great thing about living in America is anybody can run for anything they want to run for," Reeves said. "And whoever chooses to take that path, we’re going to spend a lot of time talking about my record in 2023."
Since becoming the chief executive of the state in 2020, Reeves has coordinated the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a water crisis that has crippled the state’s capital city and several natural disasters – something he has repeatedly touted.
“When we ran in 2019, I don’t think we were aware of some of the challenges that would come before us with the 14 natural disasters declared federally within the first 14 months of my tenure,” Reeves said. “But I think what people went to the polls and elected me to do was to be a leader.”
Before voters elected Reeves as governor in 2019, he served for two terms as lieutenant governor and two terms as state treasurer.
The last day for candidates to qualify for state offices is Feb. 1.
