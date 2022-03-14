JACKSON • Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a controversial bill into law that prescribes public educators cannot force students to affirm “that any sex, race, ethnicity, religion or nationality is inherently superior or inferior.”
Reeves' signature makes Mississippi one of several states across the country that have passed such legislation, which aims to ban the teaching of “critical race theory” in K-12 public schools, community colleges and public universities.
The new law, which goes into effect immediately, does not mention teaching, does not define CRT and does not even mention the theory.
Reeves, in a pre-recorded video his office released on social media, spread several inaccurate statements about the theory and said that students are being “force fed an unhealthy dose of progressive fundamentalism that runs counter to the principles of America’s founding.”
“Children are dragged to the front of the classroom and are coerced into declaring themselves oppressors, taught that they should feel guilty because of the color of their skin or that they are inherently a victim because of their race,” Reeves said. “I know you’ll agree with me when I say that there is no room for this type of indoctrination in our state.”
Proponents of the theory say that CRT does not force anyone to admit they are an “oppressor” or a "victim.”
Rather, CRT originated in various fields of academia and holds that racism is embedded in institutions like legal systems and other policies, often without any conscious intent by the people who work in those systems. Supporters believe it describes how racially disparate outcomes continue to exist in many areas of American life.
In fact, the Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi Community College Board have publicly said that there are no public entities under their jurisdiction that teach the theory.
The only public school that teaches a CRT course as an elective is the University of Mississippi School of Law.
The law states if public schools, colleges or universities violate any provision of the bill, the educational boards that oversee them are prohibited from giving them public funds.
Sen. Derrick Simmons, the Democratic leader of the Senate, told the Daily Journal that Reeves choosing to sign the bill into law marks “a sad day for Mississippi,” in light of the progress that the state attempted to make when it did away with the state’s flag that contained a Confederate emblem.
“This is just a way to divide the state and to show the rest of the country that Mississippi, when we take one step forward, we are always willing to take two or three steps backward,” Simmons said.
Simmons and other opponents to the new law worry that its language is so vague that teachers will be afraid to teach an honest version of history, particularly any part of the state’s history dealing with race.
Rep. Robert Johnson, the Democratic leader of the House, previously said that he and other legislators are spending time consulting with organizations to consider possible legal challenges to the new law.
“The fight won’t stop with the governor signing the bill,” Johnson said. “We’ll continue to push the issue with this legislation.”