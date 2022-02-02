JACKSON • Mississippians with serious medical conditions will soon be able to receive medical marijuana in the state.
Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday evening signed a bill into law that will allow people with certain medical conditions to get certified by a licensed physician, nurse practitioner or optometrist to receive medical cannabis.
“I have made it clear that the bill on my desk is not the one that I would have written,” Reeves said on social media. “But it is a fact that the legislators who wrote the final version of the bill made significant improvements to get us towards accomplishing the ultimate goal.”
After previously threatening to veto the legislation if lawmakers didn't tweak certain portions of the bill, it was unknown if the first-term GOP governor would sign the bill into law, veto the legislation or let it become law without his signature.
But state lawmakers overwhelmingly voted last week to pass medical marijuana basis, solidifying a veto-proof majority in both chambers.
“I am thrilled that the Legislature did the right thing and made a way for thousands of suffering patients to have access to medical marijuana,” said Dr. Matt Wesson, retired ophthalmologist in Tupelo. “This is going to be life-changing for so many individuals and families across our great state."
Reeves' signature bookends a long chapter in state politics marked with twists and turns.
A wide margin of Mississippi voters in November 2020 approved an initiative to allow medical marijuana, and a program was supposed to be created by the middle of 2021.
Six months after the election, the state Supreme Court invalidated the initiative by ruling that it shouldn't have been included on the ballot because Mississippi's initiative process itself was invalid as written.
"I’m just happy that the people now have a medical cannabis program that will hopefully bring some relief to some ailing patients," said Sen. Kevin Blackwell, one of the lead authors of the cannabis bill. "I look forward to working with the Department of Health and the other state agencies as they begin to implement this program."
Now that Reeves has signed the legislation into law, the Mississippi State Department of Health will be responsible for implementing and overseeing most of the program.
The health department must start reviewing applications from qualified patients and begin issuing licenses for most cannabis facilities 120 days from now, according to the law.
The state Department of Revenue must review licenses for marijuana dispensaries 150 days from now.
One issue that could hinder patients from receiving cannabis in their own communities is if local governments prohibit the medicine from being grown, processed or sold in within their boundaries.
Under the law, counties and municipalities now have 90 days to opt out of allowing medical marijuana dispensaries, processing facilities and growing facilities from operating within their boundaries. If a county or municipality votes to opt out of the program, citizens will be allowed to collect signatures and petition their local officials to opt back into the program.
The law allows for patients with one or more of over 20 different debilitating conditions to qualify to receive medical marijuana. Those conditions include cancer, Parkinson's disease, glaucoma and Crohn's disease.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 36 states and four territories have allowed citizens to use medical cannabis, making Mississippi the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana.