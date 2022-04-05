Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, seated, signs a bill that will reduce the state income tax over four years, beginning in 2023, at his office in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Attending the signing were from left, Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Briggs Hopson, R-Vicksburg, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Josh Harkins, R-Flowood, House Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White, R-West, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia and House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton.
JACKSON • Gov. Tate Reeves has signed the largest tax cut in Mississippi's history into law, significantly reducing the revenue of a state with abject poverty, vast health disparities, underfunded public schools, crumbling infrastructure and embattled state agencies.
The cut, signed by the governor on Tuesday, is expected to slash state revenue collections by around $525 million over a four-year period.
“Literally every Mississippian who pays income taxes in our state will have the opportunity to send less of their money to the government and the ability to keep more of their money,” Reeves said.
The bill would do away with the state's 4% income tax bracket within the first year of the plan’s implementation, which would cost the state around $185 million.
During the second year, the 5% tax rate would be reduced to 4.7%. In the third year, it would drop to 4.4%, and after the fourth year, it would go to 4%.
Mississippi currently has a gradual income tax system. Now that the tax cut is law, it would eventually leave a flat 4% rate for all earned income over $10,000.
Supporters of the new law believe the historic tax cut could create untold economic growth and prevent young Mississippians from leaving the state.
Critics of the plan say it’s laughable for state leaders to think that low taxes will retain population and spur economic growth, given the litany of problems that state has yet to resolve.
Mississippi has a long list of well-documented issues, including two lengthy lawsuits against state agencies and crumbling infrastructure. State government has also rarely funded public schools to the level required by a statutory funding formula.
The state income tax accounts for around one-third of state revenue.
Even though the tax cut plan does away with the bottom tax brackets, the state’s wealthiest citizens would benefit the most from reducing the income tax because they pay the most now.
Republican House leaders and Gov. Tate Reeves strongly advocated for legislation to eliminate the income tax, but the Senate pushed back on that notion, believing the state could not afford to completely abolish the tax.
But the bill does contain a clause that makes it clear the intent of the Legislature to revisit the issue in 2026 and completely abolish the income tax.