JACKSON — Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday approved nearly $247 million in taxpayer-funded incentives for an aluminum plant that is supposed to bring hundreds of jobs to north Mississippi by 2029.
The Republican governor signed bills that would give incentives to Indiana-based company Steel Dynamics for expanding their facility in Lowndes County that is supposed to hire 1,000 new people with an average salary of $93,000, which is higher than the average Mississippi wage.
“The fact is more and more people are wanting to live here and more and more people are wanting to do business here,” Reeves said. “And more and more people are wanting to invest their capital here and hire Mississippians.”
The proposed state incentive package includes $155 million in direct contributions, about $25 million for roads in and around the project site, and money to help purchase land and income tax rebates.
Lawmakers overwhelmingly approved of the legislation during a one-day special session earlier this month. Only a handful of legislators opposed the bill.
Sen. Chuck Younger, R-Columbus, told the Daily Journal that the economic incentive legislation is one of the greatest things to happen in the state in a “long, long time” and will be the “deal of all deals.”
“The highest paying jobs are going to well outweigh the incentives that we gave,” Younger said.
Democratic lawmakers largely supported the economic package, but criticized the Republican governor for not calling lawmakers into a special legislative session to pass legislation to help hospitals that are on the brink of closing.
Reeves told reporters that he thanked Democrats for supporting the legislation, but countered that they will have ample opportunity during the upcoming legislative session to propose bills to ease the financial stress of medical centers.
“There will be 3,000 bills filed, and 300 or 400 will get to me,” Reeves said. “That’s probably more than should, and we’ll address that accordingly.”
Legislative leaders previously said that the incentives package includes clawback measures to protect taxpayers. Tax rebates would be suspended if the company didn’t meet job and investment benchmarks laid out in legislation.
Richard Poinsatte, vice president for business development at Steel Dynamics, thanked state leaders for approving the benefits package and said that strong partnerships with state agencies is often the deciding factor in which states the company invests in.
“Mississippi is a state that’s open for business,” Poinsett said.
