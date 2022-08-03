Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves speaks at a press conference regarding the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP) established during the COVID-19 pandemic in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. The Governor announced that the state would no longer be accepting applications for the program effective Aug. 15, the remaining funds of which would be returned to the United States Department of the Treasury. (Hannah Mattix/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
JACKSON • Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday announced that Mississippi is pulling out of a federal COVID-19 rental assistance program and will return any remaining funds back to the nation’s capital.
The Republican governor at a press conference said he has instructed the Mississippi Home Corporation to stop accepting applications for the federal program after Aug. 15 because he believes rental assistance incentivizes people to opt out of the workforce.
“These socialist experiment programs being pushed from Washington are cruel, like a bookie offering free cash but never mentioning the downside,” Reeves said.
The first-term governor told reporters he didn't know how much money will be returned to Washington after the state organization stops accepting applications, and he didn’t know when exactly the money will be returned.
People who have already been approved for the program will continue to receive rental assistance, and people who apply for the program before the Aug. 15 deadline could potentially be approved for the program.
"This program has essentially become if for whatever reason you can’t pay your rent or utility bill, taxpayers will pay them for you," Reeves said. "Mississippi will continue to say 'no' to these types of liberal handouts that encourage people to stay out of the workforce."
The Emergency Rental Assistance program started in 2020 with the initial round of COVID-19 funding for states and continued last year with more funding. The program provided people with up to 15 months of rental assistance.
Reeves, in a letter to the Home Corporation, said the state has spent about $200 million from the program and more than 36,300 were approved for housing assistance.
Vangela Wade, the president and CEO of the Mississippi Center for Justice, said in a statement that the governor’s decision was “heartless” and shows a “complete disregard for people’s health and safety.”
“People are also struggling to make ends meet due to higher food and gas prices,” Wade said. “And all the while, we’re battling a deadly pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 12,000 Mississippians.”
The governor said he did not know of any other state returning its share of the funds to the federal government.
