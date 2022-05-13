JACKSON • Mississippi lawmakers changed state eviction laws to give tenants who have been evicted time to gather their personal belongings out of a residence before they are forced to leave, making the statute more palatable to a federal judge currently reviewing the practice.
The law would give a tenant seven days to gather their property and vacate a residence after a local judge allows a landlord to gain control of the property.
But if the occupant does not leave the residence during the initial order, a judge could issue a separate order that would authorize law enforcement to remove a tenant. Under this order, an occupation would have an additional 72 hours to gather their personal belongings.
“A (federal) judge called on the Legislature to make changes, so that’s what we’re doing with this bill,” Senate Judiciary A Chairman Brice Wiggins said during the legislative session.
The previous law allowed landlords to immediately seize a delinquent occupant’s personal property and was believed to be the harshest eviction law in the nation.
Lawmakers were forced to make significant changes to the law after U.S. District Judge Michael Mills in November declared portions of the eviction law unconstitutional because it violated an occupant’s right to due process.
“Mississippi’s eviction statutes fail to engage in such a reasonable balancing of the interests of the landlord and tenant, instead giving the landlord full and complete authority to immediately ‘dispose of’ any personal property of the tenant, with unpredictable and absurd results,” U.S. District Judge Michael Mills wrote.
The impetus for Mills’ order is a lawsuit involving Samantha Conner, a Columbus woman who sued her landlord after he took nearly everything she owned when she was evicted.
Lowndes County officials, according to Mississippi Today, served Conner with a removal warrant, and she was not allowed to take any of her personal items with her.
The landlord, in what Mills called “an act of pure mean-spiritedness and spite,” eventually sold, donated or threw away all of Conner’s possessions, according to legal documents.
Mills paused his order from going into effect to give lawmakers a chance earlier this session to amend the laws to offer tenants more constitutional protections.
“In that case, the landlord was not representative of all landlords,” Wiggins told the Daily Journal. “But what he did was violate the Constitution. So we needed to fix it.”
While Conner’s case seeking damages from the landlord is still pending in federal court, Mills, a former state legislator, appears to believe that the new law is significantly better than the old one.
“While this court had hoped that the Legislature would act more quickly than it did,” Mills wrote in April, “it is pleased that it did, eventually, enact legislation which, upon first reading, appears to represent a substantial improvement over the statutes which it declared unconstitutional.”
The Legislature attempted to overhaul eviction statutes even further by reviewing the process for commercial buildings, but that bill failed to garner an agreement between the House and the Senate.
Wiggins said he expects lawmakers to address the commercial process during the 2023 legislative session.
“Based on what I’ve been told, there is a recognition that we need to address these laws,” Wiggins said. “But they need to be fair.”