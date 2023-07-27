PHILADELPHIA, Miss. - Raucous crowds responded loudly amid dueling attacks over corruption allegations and cultural values by the two leading candidates for governor at the Neshoba County Fair Thursday morning.
Democratic challenger Brandon Presley portrayed Republican incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves as an out-of-touch friend of lobbyists. Describing his own rearing by a working mother after his father’s murder, Presley said he understands the problems of normal people.
“Everybody can’t be born rich and lucky,” he said, claiming Reeves “doesn’t have a clue” about working people.
Reeves framed himself as a defender of “Mississippi and her values” and told the crowd Presley would work with out-of-state Democrats to “defeat you” on cultural issues.
“To get what they want, they will not be satisfied with changing governors," Reeves said. "They want to change Mississippi.”
It was the spirited high point of the week’s political speakings at the storied annual fair, and attendees showed out, with dozens of supporters dressed in blue Presley T-shirts or white Reeves T-shirts filling the Founders Square Pavilion benches and crowding around the structure’s edge alongside political leaders and reporters. Booing, cheering and chanting interrupted both candidates.
Presley pledged to “put corrupt politicians in jail,” and as Reeves left the stage after his speech a crowd of Presley supporters chanted “lock him up!”
Presley, speaking first, accused Reeves of unethically appointing campaign donors to state positions and alleged involvement in the state welfare scandal that took place while Reeves was lieutenant governor.
No charges or lawsuits have been filed against Reeves in the matter, but Presley’s campaign alleges Reeves has delayed the investigation by swapping out attorneys handling civil litigation over the matter.
Reeves accused Presley of ties to Democrats in other states and touted his own opposition to abortion and transgender athletes, even though Presley has said he would not change Mississippi’s current laws on those issues.
Reeves celebrated the income tax cut and teacher pay raise that passed during his first term and pointed to Mississippi’s declining unemployment rate in recent months. But he got his loudest response from the crowd talking about culture war issues.
To support Presley, he said, “you gotta believe that our culture is wrong, and our values are bad. You gotta think that the state would be better off run by Bennie, Biden and Brandon,” he said, referencing Mississippi’s lone Democratic congressman Bennie Thompson and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Candidates question each other’s allegiance to Mississippians
Staying true to consistent campaign themes since the race kicked off in January, Presley positions himself as an outsider to the state political establishment in Jackson and proclaims his working-class origins. He called Reeves “bought and paid for” by donors and lobbyists and contrasted the governor’s background to his own.
“Tate Reeves doesn’t care anything about us,” Presley told the crowd. “He cares about one thing: himself.”
Presley concluded his speech by saying, “I want to send this message today to all of Tate Reeves’ little insiders and lobbyists and influence buyers. Come November the 7th, in the words of that old Willie Nelson song, you shut out the lights, the party’s over.”
Reeves, born to a successful HVAC businessman and raised in the Jackson suburbs, sought to flip Presley’s script by pitching his reelection as a proxy for national issues. He cast Presley as an outside interloper linked to national influences.
“Welcome to the Neshoba County Fair,” he told the blue-shirted Presley contingent in the audience. “I know this is probably your first time here,” he said, kicking off the mix of cheers and boos that would punctuate his entire speech.
Reeves told the crowd he first spoke at the fair 21 years ago and may have done so more than any other living person. By contrast, he suggested Presley’s supporters at the fair were paid workers.
Invoking the Warren Zevon song “Lawyers, Guns and Money,” he accused Presley of relying on “hired guns” paid for by out-of-state liberal donors.
“They may be with him here today,” he said. “I'm pretty sure you can tell. Because them boys, they ain’t from Mississippi.” He told the press later Presley “shipped all these people in.”
To kick off his speech, Reeves declared himself a “numbers guy” and cited the state’s improved elementary school statistics and record-low unemployment rate, a fact reported by “even the New York Times. When I read that, I just about choked on my catfish,” he told the audience.
Then he pivoted to cultural issues that Republicans across the country have focused on in recent months.
“This year’s governor’s race is not like any other in Mississippi history,” he said. “This is not a campaign between two Mississippians. The national liberals have made Mississippi their target.”
Supporters in the crowd cheered as he declared “they don’t like that in our state, we said we’re gonna let boys play boys’ sports and we’re gonna let girls play girls’ sports,” referencing recent state legislation declaring trans athletes may not participate in high school sports consistent with their gender identity.
“And most of all, they don’t like that we got Roe v. Wade overturned,” he said.
Presley dismissed Reeves’ line of attack. “
He hasn’t got anything to run on so he tries to call me a radical liberal,” he said.
Presley reiterated recent comments saying he would not make changes to the state’s current laws about trans athletes, which were passed under Reeves, saying “that issue is settled in Mississippi.”
Presley has also consistently called himself “pro-life.”
Reeves pointed out Presley received a campaign contribution from Georgia politician and liberal activist Stacey Abrams and accused him of working with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who visited Mississippi earlier this year but reportedly did not meet with Presley.
“She says we’re all racist, and he's trying to take our guns. It's hard to keep up with which one of them is worse,” Reeves said.
Presley disavowed Newsom after the speeches, and also noted that Reeves had challenged Newsom online to a debate but has so far refused to debate Presley.
“He and the governor of California have a lot in common,” Presley said, criticizing their leadership and alleged favoritism to insiders, and pointing out both removed the phrase “in God we trust” from car tags in their states, despite Reeves running a campaign ad in 2019 pledging to keep it.
Apparently looking to preempt Reeves’ attacks, Presley during his speech held up the badge of his late uncle, Harold Ray Presley, who was fatally shot in the line of duty in 2001 as Lee County Sheriff.
“At home in Nettleton, I've got the gun that was on his hip the night he was killed, and the flag that was draped across his coffin,” Presley said. “So Tate Reeves better not open his mouth one time to me in this campaign about values of standing up for law enforcement. He’s never stood where I’ve stood.”
Among other speakers Thursday morning were the two other Republican candidates for governor on the Aug. 8 primary ballot, David Hardigree and Dr. John Witcher. Neither have shown significant voter interest in polling or raised remotely competitive campaign funds.
