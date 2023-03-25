Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks during a news conference on Feb. 28, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. Reeves signed a bill Tuesday, March 14, 2023, that will restrict electric car manufacturers from opening dealerships in the state unless they work with a franchisee, defying calls to veto the legislation from some lawmakers in his party.
Downed power lines and other storm debris crush an abandoned car in Amory Saturday.
JACKSON — Gov. Tate Reeves on Saturday issued a state of emergency for all counties, including Monroe County, that were impacted by severe storms Friday night that left at least 23 people dead across the state.
"I'm devastated by the destruction and loss of life that these storms have caused," Reeves said in a statement. "The state of Mississippi will continue doing everything we can to marshal every resource available to support our fellow Mississippians who are in need.”
A state of emergency can help the state and counties receive federal assistance and allow Mississippi officials to direct state resources to a certain area. The governor also told reporters in Rolling Fork that he was communicating with federal officials about the storm’s aftermath.
Amory Mayor Corey Glenn told the Monroe County Journal that he estimated several hundred homes were damaged, but he was unaware of any major injuries within the Northeast Mississippi town.
As of Saturday morning, neither the city’s water nor power systems were working. Glenn said it could be several days before the city’s power is restored, citing damage to the power grid’s infrastructure.
“It's a horrible, horrible situation for the county,” he said.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency in a social media post said that people could receive food and water at the Old Amory National Guard Building on 101 South 9th St.
Amory officials have imposed a temporary curfew from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. and issued a boil water notice.
