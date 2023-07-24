Severe Weather Mississippi

A prayer book rests on a parking barrier, June 19, 2023, among the debris from an apparent tornado that swept through Louin, Miss., the night before. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has requested financial assistance from the federal government for 16 counties impacted by tornadoes and damaging storms that swept across the state over a five-day period in June, he announced Monday, July 24.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has requested financial assistance from the federal government for 16 counties hit by tornadoes and damaging storms that hammered the state over a five-day period in June, he announced Monday.

