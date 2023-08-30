JACKSON - Internal August polling for the Brandon Presley campaign claims the race against incumbent Republican Gov. Tate Reeves tied, according to a memo obtained by the Daily Journal.
It’s the third of three known polls in the race by Democratic Party-aligned firm Impact Research and the first since Presley began airing TV ads last month. Polling by the firm has shown Presley rising steadily from 42% of voters in December to 44% in April and 46% in August, with Reeves declining from 49% to 47% to 46%. Every other poll released thus far in the race has shown Reeves leading, except for a January poll from a Democratic PAC showing Presley ahead.
The Presley-linked polling memo claims the Democratic nominee is gaining statewide name recognition as Reeves declines in popularity and asserts Presley can win Nov. 7 if he has “the resources to continue to communicate statewide.”
According to the memo, 59% of voters recognize Brandon Presley’s name, up from about 25% name recognition when he began the campaign. About 38% of voters have a favorable view of him and 21% a negative view. Name recognition is a major hurdle for Presley’s campaign against Reeves, who has been familiar to voters since his first statewide campaign for treasurer in 2003.
Mississippi Republican Party chair Frank Bordeaux told the Daily Journal the GOP is currently conducting polling. The last known poll by the Reeves campaign, from early July, showed Reeves leading 49% to 32% with 20% undecided. That Republican pollster’s memo said Presley had to build name recognition statewide to have a chance.
The August Presley campaign polling memo asserts Reeves’ job rating continues to worsen throughout the campaign, with 54% of voters now holding a negative view including 28% of Republicans and 61% of independents. The memo claims Presley leads among independents 57% to 28%.
The memo says Presley can win by maintaining his lead among independents, exploiting Reeves' relative unpopularity among Republicans, and increasing Black support from 81% to 90%. High turnout among Black voters can also put him over the top.
"Brandon isn't taking any voter for granted," campaign spokesperson Michael Beyer said when asked about Presley's need for high Black support. He said the campaign has "invested in a historic turnout operation" for voters of all parties "who are ready for a change in state government."
The document reviewed by the Daily Journal is the summary memo from the pollster and does not include full cross-tab data breaking down the poll’s methodology and results. It describes a poll done Aug. 6-9 with a 4% margin of error among 600 likely Mississippi voters who supported Trump in 2020 by 16 points and consisted of 54% Republicans, 37% Democrats and 9% independents.
Internal polling can be used by campaigns to fundraise among their donor base. Presley entered the raise at a massive disadvantage to the governor’s $9 million war chest and has relied on heavy spending to introduce himself outside of his north Mississippi base, where he has been utility regulator for the upper 33 counties since 2008. On social media, Presley has repeatedly cited polling numbers as part of his fundraising pitch.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.