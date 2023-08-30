Election 2023 Mississippi Governor

Democrat Brandon Presley, a candidate for governor in November, gives his supporters a thumbs up after speaking to the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 27, 2023. 

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON - Internal August polling for the Brandon Presley campaign claims the race against incumbent Republican Gov. Tate Reeves tied, according to a memo obtained by the Daily Journal.

