JACKSON – Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday set a special election for Jan. 10 to fill the vacant House seat covering portions of Grenada, Calhoun, Lafayette and Webster counties.
House District 23 became vacant when former Rep. Jim Beckett, R-Bruce, resigned earlier this month to become director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff.
The last day for candidates to qualify for the special election is Nov. 21. If no candidate receives an outright majority of the votes cast during the Jan. 10 election, then county officials will conduct a runoff election on Jan. 31 for the two candidates who received the most votes.
Since the race is a special election, candidates will appear on the ballot without partisan affiliation.
The special election will take place in the middle of the 2023 legislative session, so once a candidate wins the race, he or she can begin serving in the Legislature in Jackson and must decide with which political party to caucus.
The special election will also take place during the same timeframe as the 2023 regular election for state offices, setting up a chaotic schedule to fill the rural House seat.
The qualifying period for the regular state offices will start on Jan. 3 and end on Feb. 1, meaning that if county officials are required to conduct a runoff election in the special election, the winner of the special election will have less than 24 hours before the qualifying period closes for the regular election.
The concurrent timeline also means that candidates can qualify for the regular election during the same time that voters cast ballots during the special election.
Party primaries for the 2023 regular election will take place on Aug. 8, and the general election will take place on Nov. 7, 2023. The winner of the special election will serve until the winner of the regular election is sworn into office in January 2024.
Beckett was in the middle of his fifth term before he resigned from the 122-member House chamber. During his nearly 20 years in office, he served as chairman of the House Elections Committee, which dealt with the state’s election laws.
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, has not announced who will replace Beckett as leader of the important Election Committee, but Rep. Dan Eubanks, R-Walls, is currently the vice chairman.
The Calhoun County lawmaker this year also served as chairman of the committee that designed new House legislative districts and U.S. House districts following the U.S. Census.
