Congressional Redistricting Mississippi

Joint Congressional Redistricting and Legislative Reapportionment Committees chairman Rep. Jim Beckett, R-Bruce, stands before a poster of the "Magnolia 1" proposed congressional plan, and explains the process involved in determining the congressional boundaries following the meeting at the Capitol, during which the committees approved its final proposal for Congressional redistricting, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Jackson, Miss.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON – Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday set a special election for Jan. 10 to fill the vacant House seat covering portions of Grenada, Calhoun, Lafayette and Webster counties.

Newsletter

taylor.vance@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you