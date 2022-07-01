JACKSON • Gov. Tate Reeves on Friday announced he has set a special election for Nov. 8 to fill a vacant legislative seat that covers portions of Lowndes, Clay and Oktibbeha counties.
House District 34 became vacant when Rep. Lynn Wright, R-Columbus, died earlier this month from Lou Gehrig’s disease.
“We were all saddened by the passing of Representative Wright,” Reeves said in a statement. “I pray for his friends and family, during this continued difficult time. Whoever is elected in this district will undoubtedly have large shoes to fill.”
This will be the second special election for this particular legislative seat during the current four-year term.
Former Rep. Gary Chism, R-Columbus, was elected to the seat in Nov. 2019 but resigned from office in 2020 because of health issues with his wife, which triggered the first special election.
Since the governor has declared another special election for the legislative district, candidates will appear without a party affiliation on the ballot.
The election will coincide with the general midterm election for U.S. House members.
The deadline for candidates to qualify is Sept. 19. If no candidate receives a majority of the votes cast in the special election, then a runoff election will be held on Nov. 29.
The winner of the special election would serve out the remainder of Wright's unfinished term, which ends in January 2024.
