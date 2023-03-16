JACKSON — A single transportation commissioner can no longer hold up emergency funds for local road and bridge projects under legislation Gov. Tate Reeves signed into law on March 8.
Both chambers of the Legislature voted in favor of Senate Bill 2561 earlier this year, which would allow a simple majority of the three-member Transportation Commission to approve Emergency Road and Bridge Repair projects, instead of the current threshold requiring a unanimous vote of the commission.
“I don't know of any other process in this building where a unanimous vote is required to pass something,” Senate Transportation Chairman Jenifer Branning, R-Philadephia, previously told the Daily Journal.
The Mississippi Legislature last year set aside millions of dollars to go toward the emergency road and bridge repair fund. The fund flows through the Mississippi Department of Transportation, but the money only goes toward local projects in individual counties and municipalities.
John Caldwell, the state’s northern district transportation commissioner, in June 2022 initially voted against the project list, temporarily blocking the $100 million from being released to counties around the state.
The project list that Caldwell objected to was ranked by MDOT engineers and approved by an independent advisory group. At the time, Caldwell said he voted against the projects because he did not have enough time to review the complete list.
“The project list on the surface looks reasonable,” Caldwell previously said. “But it’s a long list and a lot of variables. Essentially, I was only having a few working days in the middle of a chaotic week to review the list.”
A Republican from DeSoto County who is running unopposed in his re-election bid, Caldwell later changed his vote to approve the projects, and the money was released.
The north Mississippi commissioner has publicly said the legislation is targeting him, but Branning has not directly answered questions about whether the bill was in response to Caldwell’s lone dissenting vote.
“I have no preference one way or the other about the bill,” Caldwell told the Daily Journal in an interview on Wednesday. “I’m fine with it.”
Both chambers this year passed legislation to spend $100 million out of the state’s capital expense fund to go toward the emergency road fund, but the final details will be worked out in a conference committee during the last few days of the session.
The law goes into effect July 1, so if the three-member Transportation Commission has to vote on the ERBR fund project list in the future, it will take two elected commissioners to block the funds from getting released.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.