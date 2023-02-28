JACKSON — Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday signed a bill into law that bans gender-affirming care in the state for people younger than 18, placing Mississippi in line with several conservative states that are considering restrictions on health care for transgender youth.
House Bill 1125 cleared both chambers of the Republican-dominated Legislature earlier this year, and Reeves, a first-term Republican running for re-election, said at a news conference that the law was needed because certain "influencers" were encouraging children to seek gender-affirming care.
“Due to the rise of those trying to influence young, impressionable children and the negative health effects and health consequences that comes with their influence, this legislation is necessary today more than ever before,” Reeves said.
The newly signed law prohibits Mississippi physicians from performing gender-affirming surgery or prescribing medication such as puberty blockers to minors.
The law contains no criminal penalties, but, if a physician is believed to have violated the law, it would allow the state medical licensing board to revoke a doctor's license. It also someone to civilly sue a physician believed to have
There is currently no evidence to suggest that medical facilities in Mississippi are providing gender-affirming surgery to minors.
Republican Rep. Nick Bainof Corinth earlier this year said he knows no examples of doctors performing such surgeries on minors in the state. He also said some young people have received hormone treatments, but he did not know how many.
Several activists, clergy, trans youth and parents of trans children organized a press conference on February 15, and they urged lawmakers to defeat the legislation because their fears about health care for trans minors was unfounded.
Leviathan Myers-Rowell, a 16-year-old high school student, at the press conference said no Mississippi parent would ever force a a child to change the gender, and doctors likely wouldn’t perform any gender affirming care without the child’s consent anyway.
“Trans people – we hide for as long as we possibly can,” Myers-Rowell said. “We hide from our families, our friends and the whole damn world. Oftentimes, we hide from ourselves because being trans is scary, it’s hard and it’s painful.”
Kasey Suffredini, the vice president of advocacy and government affairs at The Trevor Project, the nation’s leading suicide prevention organization for LGBT youth, criticized the new law in a statement.
“Decisions around medical care should be made between parents, patients, and doctors — not by politicians,” Suffredini “While this news is heartbreaking, we want to remind trans and nonbinary young people in Mississippi that The Trevor Project has your back.”
The new Mississippi law is almost certain to become the subject of litigation.
An attorney with the Mississippi chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union at the February press conference told reporters that she believed the law was unconstitutional and they intended to fight the legislation, though she stopped short of saying a suit will be filed.
Mississippi now joins other conservative states that have laws on the books to restrict health care for trans people.
The Republican governor of Utah recently signed a ban on gender-affirming care into law, and judges have temporarily blocked similar laws in Arkansas and Alabama, according to the Associated Press.
