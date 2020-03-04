JACKSON - Gov. Tate Reeves has announced the creation of a steering committee to prepare for the coronavirus.
During a Wednesday press conference, Reeves signed an executive order to establish the Mississippi Coronavirus (COVID-19) Preparedness and Response Planning Steering Committee. State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs and the Mississippi State Department of Health will lead the committee.
“Our team is working closely with Dobbs and the department, as well as our local and federal partners, to prepare our quick response in taking every step necessary to ensure early and decisive actions should the coronavirus reach Mississippi,” Reeves said.
The steering committee represents a coalition of subject-matter experts and senior representation from various state agencies who will work together on preventative measures, strategic deployment of resources, and collaboration across all levels of government, according to a press release from Reeves.
While there are no cases in Mississippi currently, Reeves emphasized the need to be vigilant and continue to plan, and he said current actions will help them be ready for any scenario.
Dobbs described the coronavirus as the “pandemic scenario of our generation” and said that MSDH has been anticipating and planning a pandemic flu response with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency for more than a decade.
“We have an actual plan that we can implement based on the scenario that we’re facing,” Dobbs said. “We look forward to … (furthering) our preparedness and response capabilities throughout the state, making sure we can cover any contingency for whatever need Mississippians may have."
Dobbs shared that since having testing capabilities for the coronavirus, MSDH has tested several individuals. All have been negative to date. Testing is available to clinicians generally if they think someone needs to be tested by contacting the Department of Health. Dobbs said test results can be available within 24 hours.
MSDH has a hotline available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to answer the general public's questions about the coronavirus. The hotline number is 1-877-978-6453. Up-to-date information can also be found on MSDH's website at HealthyMS.com/COVID-19.