Gov. Tate Reeves outlines his priorities during his State of the State address before a joint session of the Legislature on the steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
JACKSON • Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday issued two executive orders aimed at bettering the lives of Mississippi military members and their families.
“Mississippi’s military families, including the children of these families, deserve the utmost respect for the innumerable sacrifices they make,” Reeves said. “I want to be sure our military students are supported and successful as they transition into new schools.”
The first executive order directs the Mississippi Department of Education to administer a new program — Military Star Schools Program — to award public schools a Military Star designation if they have certain resources in place to accommodate children of military members.
A school will be eligible to apply for a Military Star designation if they appoint a staff member as a military ambassador, maintain a peer-to-peer transition program to assist students transitioning into the school because of the military.
Col. Cynthia Smith at the press conference on Monday said that children of active duty military personnel often change schools between six and nine times before graduating, and it can be difficult for them to acclimate to constantly changing school environments.
Smith, the commander of the 186th Air Refueling Wing at Key Field Air National Guard Base in Meridian, told a personal story of how she approached the principal at her child’s new school and asked her to look over him while she left for several months of duty. The principal agreed.
“However, it was several years later that she (the principal) approached me and admitted that she didn’t fully grasp the challenges,” Smith said. “Not until her own son was deployed to the Navy.”
Reeves on Monday also signed an order that rebrands the Mississippi Communities Council, an organization that defends the state's military assets from shuttering, as the Mississippi Defense Communities Development Council. According to the governor, the revised version of the longstanding organization will be more proactive in enhancing Mississippi's military installations.