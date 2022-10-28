JACKSON — The Mississippi Center for Justice on Friday announced it had asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Jim Crow-era provision that bars Mississippians convicted of felonies — roughly 10% of the population — from taking part in elections.
Rob McDuff, an attorney for the MCJ, said in a statement that it’s important that the nation's highest court step in to address the disenfranchisement provision from Mississippi’s 1890 Constitution that largely prevents Black citizens in the state from voting.
“Although the Supreme Court has become more conservative in recent years, we hope it will see that the continued implementation of this racist provision is an affront to the promise of the Equal Protection of the Law contained in the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution,” McDuff said.
The conservative U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit earlier this month wrote that the provision did not violate the U.S. Constitution and Mississippi could continue its lifelong voting ban for felons.
While most of the judges agreed that the Legislature had racial animus toward Black citizens when it created a Constitution in 1890, they argued state lawmakers eventually removed racial bias from the provision when they removed burglary form the list of felonies in 1950 and when they added rape and murder to the list 1968.
“Plaintiffs failed to meet their burden of showing that the current version of Section 241 was motivated by discriminatory intent,” the court wrote in its majority opinion. “In addition, Mississippi has conclusively shown that any taint associated with Section 241 has been cured.”
Mississippi, the state with the highest percentage of African Americans, did not elect its first Black lawmaker to the state Legislature until 1968. Mississippi has never elected a Black statewide official.
Mississippi’s 1890 Constitution, which still governs the state’s laws, strips voting rights from people convicted of any of a list 10 felonies, including forgery and bigamy. The Mississippi Attorney General issued an opinion in 2009 that expanded the list to 22 crimes, including timber larceny, carjacking and felony-level bad check writing.
Mississippi denies suffrage rights to a higher percentage of its residents than any other state in the country. In Mississippi, 235,150 people — or 10.6% of the state’s voting age population — have lost their rights to vote, according to The Sentencing Project, who also said the felony suffrage laws disproportionately impact Black citizens.
At least four U.S. Supreme Court justices must agree to hear a case before it can be argued in front of the nation’s highest court.
“Too many Mississippians, particularly people of color, face enormous hurdles to accessing the ballot box,” said Vangela Wade, the CEO of the MCJ. “We hope the U.S. Supreme Court will strike down this 132-year-old racist provision in the Mississippi Constitution.”
