All Republican gubernatorial candidates will meet in a televised debate to air live Tuesday night, starting at 7 p.m.
The debate will be hosted by Jackson-area television station WJTV and will be broadcast throughout most of Northeast Mississippi on WCBI.
WJTV will also broadcast the debate online at its website and Supertalk Radio will also air the debate.
Rep. Robert Foster, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and former state Supreme Court Justice William “Bill” Waller will compete on the Aug. 6 primary ballot for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, with a runoff following later in the month if no candidate captures more than 50 percent of the vote.
This will be the only televised debate of this year’s gubernatorial primary season and the only time Foster, Reeves and Waller will all share a debate stage.
Foster and Waller have twice debated this year without Reeves present.
No debate among Democratic gubernatorial candidates has been announced.