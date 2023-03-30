JACKSON – Mandy Gunasekara, a Republican hoping to become the next Northern District Public Service Commissioner, is asking the state’s highest court to reinstate her on the August primary ballot.
Gunasekara is appealing a special circuit judge’s order that determined she is not a qualified candidate for the PSC because she cannot meet a five-year residency requirement.
“I’m taking this fight against my candidacy all the way to the Mississippi Supreme Court,” Gunasekara said in a social media video. “I’m going to finish this fight, and I hope you have my back.”
The nine-member Mississippi Supreme Court will consider the appeal on an expedited basis, though it’s unclear when exactly it will rule on the matter.
The key question at the heart of the case is whether Gunasekara, who had worked in Washington D.C. for several years, established citizenship in Mississippi by Nov. 7, 2018.
Public records show that Gunasekara voted in Washington on Nov. 6, 2018. Mississippi’s general election this year is on Nov. 7.
Circuit Judge Lamar Pickard determined that Gunasekara’s 2018 vote in Washington is sufficient evidence that she was a Washington citizen on November 6, 2018, and she had a 24-hour window to establish her citizenship in Mississippi.
“That there is nothing in the evidence that indicates any change in that intent in the following 24-hour period that would have been necessary in order to establish residency in the State of Mississippi on November 7, 2018,” Pickard’s order reads.
But Gunasekara and her attorney argue that Pickard’s order broke with case law and ignored key parts of her testimony that show she resided in the Magnolia State in the fall of 2018.
“The trial court's ruling failed to address the uncontroverted testimony from Mrs.Gunasekara that in the fall of 2018, but well before November 7, 2018, she was already commuting back and forth between Mississippi and Washington D.C., living with her parents in her childhood home when she was in Mississippi,” Gunasekara argued in a Thursday court filing.
Gunasekara further argues that her vote in a Washington D.C. election did not make her a resident of D.C. for the purposes of candidate qualifying in Mississippi
The question over Gunasekara’s citizenship received scrutiny when Matthew Barton, a Republican candidate for DeSoto County’s district attorney, filed a residency challenge with the state Republican Party.
The party’s executive committee determined she was a qualified candidate, but Barton appealed the committee’s decision to the court system, where a judge ruled she was not a certified candidate.
Barton's attorney has said in a previous statement that his client's motive for filing the election contest was to "honor his values as a conservative to see that the election was conducted fairly."
If the state Supreme Court allows Gunasekara to remain on the primary ballot, then she will compete with Tupelo administrator Tanner Newman and state Rep. Chris Brown of Nettleton. There is no Democrat in the race, so the winner of the GOP primary will win outright.
