PSC Candidate Challenged

Mandy Gunasekara, a Republican candidate on the primary ballot for the Northern District Public Service Commissioner post, answers questions regarding a residency challenge in Hinds County Circuit Court, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 By ROGELIO V. SOLIS Associated Press

JACKSON – Mandy Gunasekara, a Republican hoping to become the next Northern District Public Service Commissioner, is asking the state’s highest court to reinstate her on the August primary ballot.

