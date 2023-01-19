JACKSON — Mandy Gunasekara, a Republican running for Northern District Public Service Commissioner, netted a major endorsement last week when a former Tennessee Valley Authority official and a state Senate leader endorsed her campaign for public office.
But several local Republicans in north Mississippi have instead started to coalesce around Tanner Newman, a city of Tupelo employee who is also exploring a run for the job, though he has not made a public announcement about his potential plans.
“Mandy has deep roots in our state and has been a fighter for Mississippi,” former TVA Chairman Glenn McCullough said in a statement. “She cut red tape alongside President Trump, delivering economic benefits to hard-working families.”
McCullough, the former mayor of Tupelo, is also locked in a dispute with current Tupelo officials, including Newman, over an affordable housing project slated for construction in the All-America City.
The former TVA leader told the Daily Journal that his current dispute with Newman and Tupelo officials was not a factor in his decision to endorse Gunasekara in the race.
One issue that’s already becoming a focal point in the potential race is job credentials and geography.
A native of Decatur, Gunasekara worked in Washington for several years on energy policy for the U.S. Senate, Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. House. She has lived in Oxford since 2018.
“I fully endorse Mandy for Northern Public Service Commissioner, and I look forward to working with three commissioners that truly understand energy policy and want to move Mississippi forward,” Senate Energy Committee Chairman Joel Carter, R-Gulfport, said.
While Newman has not publicly filed paperwork to run for the office or made a public announcement, he was spotted at the Mississippi Capitol last week courting state lawmakers from Northeast Mississippi about a potential run.
“It makes me proud to see someone from our state who grew up in our area to represent the values and work ethic of the citizens of north Mississippi,” House Energy Committee Vice Chairman Jeff Hale, R-Nesbit, said in a statement.
Newman was born in Tupelo and grew up in the Mooreville community in Lee County. Before working in Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan’s administration as the director of Development Services, he managed campaigns for several local officials and worked as an in-state staffer for U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker.
“He has modernized the planning department in Tupelo and has streamlined the department saving taxpayer money while still serving the public,” Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown said. “There is broad support for his candidacy for Northern Public Service Commissioner."
If Newman were to campaign for the job, it would pit regions of north Mississippi against one another, pull an influx of campaign cash to the region and bring a sharp energy policy debate to an area that contains the “First TVA City.”
Newman is a close ally of Jordan's, his current boss, and served as his campaign manager during his 2021 mayoral bid. Jordan said in a statement that he would not want to lose Newman to the commission, but he would support him in his bid for elected office.
“There’s no question he would do a phenomenal job as Northern District Public Service Commissioner, and if he chooses that route, he would have my full support,” Jordan said.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Feb. 1 to qualify for state offices. If Newman and Gunasekara both qualify as Republicans, the Republican primary would take place on Aug. 8.
