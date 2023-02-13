JACKSON — The Mississippi Republican Party will conduct a hearing on Thursday to determine if Republican Public Service Commission candidate Mandy Gunaseakra should remain on the August primary ballot.
State GOP Chairman Frank Bordeaux announced the hearing's date on Monday.
Mathew Barton, a DeSoto County attorney who filed the challenge, and Gunaeskara will each have an opportunity to speak at the hearing, which is expected to begin around 1:30 p.m. at the Mississippi Republican Party’s headquarters in Jackson.
Barton, also a Republican candidate for district attorney in DeSoto County, filed the challenge. He alleges Gunasekara has not lived in Mississippi for at least five years before the date of the election, as required by state law and the Mississippi Constitution.
A native of Decatur, Gunasekara worked in Washington for several years on energy policy, including as chief of staff for the Environmental Protection Agency under President Donald Trump. She maintains that she has lived in Oxford since 2018.
“My heart, my home, and my family have always been in Mississippi,” Gunasekara said in a statement. “My time fighting for conservative values with President Trump is why I’m the most qualified candidate and the subject of these attacks. I conferred with Mississippi election law experts, and I meet the requirements for PSC.”
The Daily Journal previously reported that public voting records show Gunasekara participated in an election in the District of Columbia on Nov. 6, 2018. Mississippi's general election this year will occur on Nov. 7, 2023.
After she cast a ballot in D.C. in November 2018, Gunasekara registered to vote in her hometown of Decatur in January 2019, according to her voter record, which was obtained from the Mississippi Secretary of State's office through a public records request.
That record shows that she has voted in state elections since 2019 and confirms that she currently lives in Oxford, where she registered to vote in July 2021.
But property records with the District of Columbia’s office of tax and revenue also show that Gunasekara and her husband received a homestead deduction on property taxes there in 2021, just two years ago.
To receive a homestead dedication, a property must be occupied by the owner and must be the principal residence of the owner, according to the office’s website.
Spencer Ritchie, former director of the state GOP and an attorney, is representing Gunasekara in the residency challenge before the state Republican Party. In a state, Ritchie said that under Mississippi law, citizenship and residency are “not synonymous.”
State law says the executive committee of a political party is expected to meet and rule on a residency challenge within 10 days after a complaint is filed. But if the committee does not issue a ruling on a complaint after 10 days, the complaint is considered denied.
Both Gunasekara and Barton can appeal the state GOP's ruling to the state courts system.