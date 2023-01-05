Election 2023 Mississippi

With wife Elee Reeves, watching, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, signs his qualifying papers to run for reelection at the party headquarters in Jackson, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 By ROGELIO V. SOLIS Associated Press

JACKSON — State lawmakers on Thursday decided not to override several partial vetoes Gov. Tate Reeves issued last year over list of special spending projects, potentially giving the governor more power over spending decisions in state government.

Newsletter

taylor.vance@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you