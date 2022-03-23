JACKSON • House leaders have again scaled back large portions of their initial plan to eliminate the state income tax in the ongoing tax cut feud that has dominated the 2022 legislative session.
This time, the House leaders want to phase out the state’s individual income tax by reducing the tax by $100 million each fiscal year. The new plan would not alter any other state tax or contain any growth triggers.
It’s unclear exactly how the tax would be reduced each year, but House Ways and Means Chairman Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, said that it would likely be a combination of reductions in tax rates and an increase in tax exemptions.
“Eliminating the income tax is something that we think is certainly achievable,” House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, said. “The question that arises for the Senate is, ‘Why do you not want to do that?’”
House leaders estimate that it would take around 18 to 20 years for the state's income tax — which accounts for one-third of the state’s general budget — to be eliminated under their latest proposal. They estimate its elimination will save citizens with incomes of $40,000 around $100 during the first year of the plan’s implementation.
The House and the Senate have batted different tax cut proposals back and forth to each other throughout the session and have often used the media to air their grievances out with each other.
The Senate has proposed lowering the 5% income tax bracket to 4.6% over the next four years. The plan would then phase out the 4% tax bracket completely over the next four years.
Senators also want to reduce the grocery tax and suspend the state's 18.4 cents per gallon gasoline tax for six months.
Gunn has called the Senate plans “token plans” and has remained completely opposed to any tax cut plan that does not eventually eliminate Mississippi's income tax altogether.
“There is no remaining objection as to why we cannot do income tax elimination,” Gunn said. “The only remaining objection is do you want to spend the money or do you want to give it back to the taxpayers?”
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann in a statement on Wednesday defended the Senate's plan by saying that their version allows for money to go back to taxpayers while keeping the core functions of government intact.
"None of us were elected to grind government to a halt," Hosemann said. "We will not conduct ourselves this way in the Mississippi Senate. We will continue to work and call for public conference committees on the budget and other general bills.”
Senate, House leaders differ on ARPA spending
The fight between the House and Senate has grown so acute the past month that Gunn has essentially threatened to hold American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds hostage if the Senate does not agree to eliminate the income tax.
But this hostage strategy seems to be abating.
Gunn said he now wants to obligate up to half of the state’s share of the federal ARPA funds, although he did not share an itemized breakdown of where those funds would go.
The Clinton Republican did say that he wants to allocate ARPA money for water and sewer infrastructure upgrades, shelters that help survivors of domestic violence, and a nurse retention program.
Many Northeast Mississippi municipalities have delayed spending their allotted ARPA funds to see if the Legislature will set up some type of matching program that can be used for water and sewer infrastructure upgrades.
Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham was at the Capitol on Wednesday to encourage lawmakers to set up a matching-type program. The Republican said he was encouraged to hear House members claim they want to spend the federal dollars, but still wants to hear more specifics.
"I'm surprised to hear that they're unsure of their specific plan to spend ARPA money, but I hope they iron their plan out within the next two weeks or so," Grantham said.
The deadline for states to obligate the ARPA funds is the end of 2024 and those dollars must be spent by the end of 2026.