Central District Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall explains his agency's needs for updating and maintaining the state's roads as an attraction for incoming businesses before a morning audience in the pavilion at Founders Square at the Neshoba County Fair., Wednesday, July 27, 2016, in Philadelphia, Miss. Hall, a former Mississippi transportation commissioner who was one of the state's longest-serving public officials, has died. He was 84.

JACKSON — Dick Hall, a former Mississippi transportation commissioner who was one of the state's longest-serving public officials, has died. He was 84.

