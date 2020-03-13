There are two new presumptive positive cases of the new coronavirus in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Health Department.
The statewide total of presumptive COVID-19 cases now stands at three, all in Forrest County, where Hattiesburg is located.
One of the new cases is a female over the age of 65 who has been hospitalized. She recently traveled to North Carolina. The other new case is an adult man who recently traveled to Florida and is self-isolating at home.
“We are conducting further investigation to determine if and how these cases might be connected to the first presumptive case. At this point, that is not clear, but we are thoroughly exploring all possibilities,” said state Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.