JACKSON • With cases of COVID-19 continuing to climb in Mississippi, hospital leaders are speaking out about the lack of nurses available in the state to treat patients.
Kim Hoover, the president and CEO of the Mississippi Hospital Association Foundation, spoke before the Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee on Monday and said multiple hospitals in the state are reporting decreases in the number of nurses on staff at their facilities.
Hoover told lawmakers this week that she heard from around 50 hospitals in the state that, combined, reported 950 registered nurse vacancies, 120 licensed practical nurse vacancies and 427 nursing assistant vacancies.
According to Hoover, the state is likely experiencing a surge in nursing shortages because nurses are beginning to travel to other like Texas and Florida that are paying more and because nurses that are themselves in higher risk categories are not working protect themselves from the virus.
This presents a dire circumstance for the state, where nurses are already experiencing acute levels of exhaustion linked to the stress on the healthcare system from the pandemic.
“Here, we’re constantly moving. You’re so mentally stressed, and you’re physically stressed, so you’re constantly almost in an adrenaline rush, and at the end of the day you kind of just wipe out,” a North Mississippi Medical Center nurse told the Daily Journal in August.
Now that the state is experiencing a spike in hospitalizations, some are worried that it could have a detrimental effect on the thin nursing staff at many hospitals.
On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported that 1,005 new people have tested positive for the virus and that six additional people have died from the virus. Friday was the latest day in a trend that has hospital leaders concerned they won’t have adequate resources to treat incoming patients that have to be hospitalized.
When discussing lack of hospital resources available to treat patients with the virus, it’s often described as a “bed shortage” problem. However, hospital leaders and health experts say this does not create a clear picture of the main problem. The most critical potential shortages is a lack of quality nurses and physicians.
“Nurses are not an expendable resource,” Hoover said.
Currently, students who have graduated nursing school, but are waiting to take the board exams can receive a temporary certification to work in a hospital setting under the supervision of a licensed healthcare official.
At the hearing, Hoover provided two solutions for more nursing students to help hospitals during this strained period. She first proposed that students who failed their state board exams be given an extension for temporary certification until they take the board exam a second time. Hoover said the state board of nursing is set to vote on this soon.
She also proposed that nursing students work as an extension of a registered nurse in a hospital setting by receiving credit and payment for working. The student would also be under the supervision of a fully licensed healthcare professional.
However, Janette McCrory, the director of nursing education for the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning, said that this proposal could present complications because it has to go through a bevy of legal and bureaucratic processes before approval.
McCrory instead proposed that nursing schools extend their summer externship, ”an existing program,” into the fall and spring semesters to provide a way for students to work in hospitals.
However, Hoover, expressed concern that students may not participate in this program.
Some legislators expressed a sense of confusion over why the state agency couldn’t work harder to ensure more nursing students could assist hospitals with the temporary shortage.
State Sen. Hob Bryan, a Democratic lawmaker from Amory, said that he, along with many of the Senate colleagues, likely don’t understand the fine details of the accreditation process, but hopes that the shortage can be solved.
“Maybe there’s somebody on this committee that can follow all of this, but it ain’t the chairman,” Bryan, the chairman of the public health committee said.
However, McCrory maintains that the IHL has already helped to get nurses into hospitals by relaxing some of its regulations.
“I’m pleased to let you know that students this fall have been allowed in clinical facilities across the state,” McCrory said. “They have been allowed and a matter of fact most of the colleges and universities have completed their semester early, and I’m pleased to let you know our students are in hospitals.”
This hearing comes at a time when state health experts have expressed concern over what would happen if the state experiences a large influx of patients after the Thanksgiving holiday. If the state sees a spike in patients combined with its already short nursing staff, it could lead to even greater fatigue among medical staff.