HOLLY SPRINGS - Community members described mismanagement and frequent power outages in the Holly Springs Utility District — issues they say have caused a loss of property values, suffering and even death.
Long-simmering frustrations, local political tensions and unresolved disputes from the last state legislative session boiled over during a Monday night public hearing about the 12,000-customer water system in northwest Mississippi. The House committee on Conservation and Water Resources, chaired by Rep. Chris Brown, organized the meeting.
Only half the residents who signed up to speak had time before the forum ended, even after it continued a half-hour later than planned. Although several possibilities were floated, including a state emergency declaration or a special legislative session, no clear solution to the crisis presented itself by night’s end.
A follow-up meeting is being planned to allow those who didn’t have the opportunity to speak to do so.
Meanwhile, Brown’s opponent in next week’s primary election to fill the open seat on the state utility regulation board, Tanner Newman, has accused Brown of holding the hearings for political gain, an accusation Brown has forcefully denied.
‘This is not a third-world country’
Dozens of residents told horror stories of life in the failing Holly Springs Utility District (HSUD) during the two-and-a-half hour hearing inside a packed auditorium on the Rust College campus.
Local activist Mark Bullock, popular in the community for his work collecting and sharing data on outages through the “Unofficial HSUD Outage Reporting” Facebook page, said he knew of at least 153 outages in the 171 days since state emergency agency MEMA left following winter ice storms.
Resident David Hinshaw said his autistic son has gone on medication since the HSUD crisis worsened and now suffers severe anxiety whenever the power goes out. One woman said her husband died en route to the hospital after he fell in the dark during a February outage. Another said she needs electricity to get out of bed because of her spinal implant, but has logged enough outages over the past two years to fill seven-and-a-half printed pages.
Single mother Becky Brown said she works in a hot warehouse 50 hours a week and often comes home to a sweltering house with no AC and food gone bad in the fridge.
“That’s sad. This is America. This is 2023. This is not a third-world country,” she said to applause from the crowd. “I don’t care who’s in charge. All I want to know is what’s gonna change.”
'Broken and disgusting' dysfunction blamed on mayor
Many blamed the utility crisis on Mayor Sharon Gipson, who has been acting general manager of the utility since the last full-time GM retired two years ago. The mayor did not respond to the Daily Journal’s requests for comment.
Local Rep. John Faulkner suggested the mayor had attempted to sabotage the meeting by retroactively claiming the city space initially reserved for the event was no longer available.
“It speaks volumes to why we’re in the situation we’re in now,” he said of the mayor’s leadership.
“This is not a campaign of hate against the person who sits in City Hall,” Bullock said. “This is pretty clearly a humanitarian crisis.”
He alleged HSUD’s decades-long decline has severely accelerated under the two years of Gipson’s administration, a sentiment many speakers echoed Monday night.
According to Bullock, of the 12,000 connections HSUD covers across Marshall and Benton counties, about 80% of customers live outside of the city, which covers only 2% of the total 591 square miles of HSUD’s service area.
He suggested the mayor has neglected service outside of city limits and only wants to keep HSUD’s county customers for their revenue.
The city’s human resources director for the past year, Pat Dawson, got a standing ovation when she called out the mayor’s conduct in office, describing “the strangest, most petty, egregious leadership I've ever seen in my life.”
She alleged micromanagement and personal vindictiveness.
“She’s taken my phone,” Dawson said. “I never had a filing cabinet … There is something so broken and so disgusting going on. It has been the most frustrating year of my life and this is my day and my time to tell my truth.“
Bullock received one of the night’s most enthusiastic reactions when he concluded his remarks by announcing he has applied for the job of general manager of HSUD.
One resident pessimistically commented that Bullock has a “snowball’s chance in Hell” with the mayor in office.
There was talk during the hearing of organizing city aldermen to vote to sideline the mayor.
Frustrations over unclear next steps
Organizers say the hearing’s purpose was to hear concerns and ideas and warned from the start no solution would be set at this stage.
Still, community members pleaded for immediate state or federal action, although state leaders in attendance offered no commitments.
Attendees at times grew frustrated and shouted at legislators onstage at the hearing. The most involved legislators included Brown, Faulkner and Sen. Neil Whaley.
Other area state legislators and local aldermen were present, as were the MEMA director and a Red Cross representative.
Unresolved tensions from the three-month 2023 state legislative session, which ended in April, resurfaced during the hearing. Late in that session, Whaley proposed a special resolution to split HSUD by removing the 8,000 customers outside city limits and assigning them to the three nearby electric co-operatives. The bill passed the Senate but died in the House.
Many in the Monday audience voiced frustration that it did not pass.
After multiple audience members spoke about Whaley’s proposed legislation, an audience member demanded to know whether the state legislators in attendance could do anything about the crisis.
Whaley told the crowd the legislature has the authority to fix the district’s problems, then blamed the House for failing to take up his Senate legislation.
Rep. Faulkner responded by saying Whaley’s proposal would have been tied up in litigation for years, citing as an example 2016 Jackson airport legislation that remains in court today. He also pointed out the city would have to cut services to make up for lost revenue from removing its county utility customers.
After the hearing, an energized Whaley told the Daily Journal he would go even further next session, suggesting he would propose to remove the city’s authority over even customers who live within city limits. His original bill was to take the 8,000 county customers away from the city’s jurisdiction.
“It should have been 12,000,” he said.
One possibility batted around by optimistic attendees: Might the state’s emergency management agency step in?
“Is this not close to a natural disaster?” audience member Ronald Smith said. “If a tornado came through here, we would have everybody from everywhere down here putting it up, and it would not take till January.”
MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney attended but did not address the hearing. When asked about the possibility of intervening afterward, he said he’s looking at multiple options.
“When I came up here in January, I signed my own declaration, as the governor allows me to do,” he said. “I can do an executive order or a disaster.”
He cautioned that Mississippi’s home rule system makes it difficult to interfere with municipal and county jurisdiction, although he said he believes there are some routes his agency potentially could take.
Elections loom in background
The Holly Springs crisis made national headlines earlier this year after late January ice storms left residents without power for days and MEMA was dispatched to the region.
But the problems began years before and have only grown worse.
“We’ve got people who are politically grandstanding all the time, and I’m sick of it,” Bullock said.
Many speakers echoed the sentiment.
“What’s gotten in the way? Politics,” said Benton County resident Steven Stewart.
Monday’s public hearing was the second the Conservation and Water Resources committee has hosted in as many weeks, a fact that has put a critical eye on committee chair Brown, who is running for the open northern district seat on the state utility regulation board.
Brown, running as a Republican, has vigorously denied the hearings bear any connection to his candidacy.
With no Democratic candidate in the running, the election will be decided by the Aug. 8 primary.
Newman, the other Republican candidate, was in the audience at Monday night’s hearing. He told the Daily Journal he did not want to politicize the Holly Springs crisis but said it was impossible not to question the hearings’ timing.
“Why was this hearing not held during the session when legislation could have been passed?” he said. “Why not address this when he was still a sitting member of the legislature?”
In response, Brown told the Daily Journal on Tuesday, “Tanner is going to continue to focus on me and my campaign for the next week because he has no experience to run on.”
Brown hasn’t taken a public interest in the Holly Springs crisis until recently, but he says he was deferring to local representatives during the legislative session and felt a moral duty to take action when Rep. Kinkade came to him asking for help.
Some residents at Monday’s hearing expressed frustration that the state public service commission has not intervened. The PSC lacks jurisdiction over HSUD, which is one of several local utility authorities specifically established by state legislation decades ago.
Outgoing northern district public service commissioner Brandon Presley, who is leaving the office to run for governor, told the Daily Journal after Monday night’s meeting that he supports any legislation that would resolve the crisis in Holly Springs.
“Until then, the public service commission’s hands are tied,” he said. “These meetings have been nothing more than political stunts for a PSC campaign. I’ve been calling on the legislature and TVA to do their jobs for almost two years now. Until state law is changed, or the TVA does its job, the PSC lacks jurisdiction.”
Presley shared copies of correspondence with the TVA dating back to 2021.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.