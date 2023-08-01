Utiity workers 3 (copy) Holly Springs

The impact of ice storms, shown in this February 2023 file photo, exposed longstanding weaknesses in the Holly Springs utility system that have only continued since then.

 COURTESY

HOLLY SPRINGS - Community members described mismanagement and frequent power outages in the Holly Springs Utility District — issues they say have caused a loss of property values, suffering and even death.

