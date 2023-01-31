Mississippi legislators whittled down a massive list of bills lawmakers filed earlier this month to only a a limited number of issues they will consider during the two remaining months of the 2023 legislative session.
Tuesday, January 31, was the session’s first major deadline, with House and Senate committees choosing either to advance or kill bills that were filed in their own chamber.
Even though a specific bill may have died in committee, lawmakers can use legislative maneuvers to include portions of dead bills in similar legislation that is still alive.
Bills that survived in committees will move to the full House or Senate for more debate. Here’s the status of some bills:
Alive
Postpartum Medicaid – Senate Bill 2212 will allow qualified mothers to receive a full year of Medicaid benefits after they give birth. Qualified mothers currently only receive 60 days of postpartum benefits. A similar bill passed the Senate last year but died in the House after House Speaker Philip Gunn opposed it.
Voter initiative process – Senate Concurrent Resolution 533 partially revives a process for people to gather signatures to put issues on a statewide ballot. The resolution lays out more specific requirements that the state’s previous initiative process, which was struck down by the state Supreme Court over procedural issues.
Capitol complex court system – House Bill 1020 aims to create a new court system in Jackson, the state’s capital city. The court system would consist of unelected judges and prosecutors, a unique system from the rest of the courts throughout the state. The bill would also require all civil suits brought against the state to be tried within the new courts system.
Arming public school teachers — Senate Bill 2079 will allow some school employees to carry concealed firearms. Employees would be able to use guns to respond to an active shooter if they complete training from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
Banning gender care for trans youth – House Bill 1125 would largely ban gender affirming treatment for transgender youth. The bill has passed the House and a Senate committee.
Modified school calendar grant – Senate Bill 2361 will offer financial incentives to public schools if they switch from a traditional school calendar to a modified calendar. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann believes a modified calendar leads to improved academic achievement.
Dead
No-knock search warrant ban – House Bill 102 banned law enforcement agencies from using no-knock search warrants. Reporting by The Daily Journal and ProPublica has highlighted the dangers of the controversial law enforcement tactic. The House Judiciary B Committee declined to take the bill up.
Legislative transparency – Senate Bill 2667 specified that the Mississippi Legislature is subject to the state’s open meetings laws and essentially banned the current House Republican Caucus from conducting closed-door meetings. The Senate Accountability, Efficiency and Transparency Committee declined to advance the legislation.
Sales tax diversion for counties – House Bill 1233 tried to increase the amount of sales tax revenue that counties and municipalities received. Currently, municipalities receive 18.5% of sales tax revenue and counties receive no sales tax revenue. The House Ways and Means Committee declined to consider the bill.
Religious exemption for school vaccines – Senate Bill 2767 created a new religious exemption from any school vaccine requirements for children. A state senator on the Senate Education Committee asked lawmakers to kill the bill, and a majority of his colleagues on the committee agreed
