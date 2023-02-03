Republican Gov. Tate Reeves outlines his priorities during his State of the State address before a joint session of the Mississippi Legislature on the steps of the State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
A file photo of Democratic Public Service Commissioner for the Northern District Brandon Presley expressing his support for changing the current Mississippi flag which has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
In this file photo from Nov. 2, 2021, Lee County residents enter Lawndale Presbyterian Church to vote in the Lee County District 3 supervisors race in Tupelo.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
JACKSON — Despite some early rumblings that Gov. Tate Reeves might face an opponent in the Republican primary, it appears the incumbent governor running for re-election will spend the next nine months fending off a Democratic opponent from Lee County.
Both former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller and Secretary of State Michael Watson floated the idea of challenging the first-term governor, but Mississippians will likely see Reeves and Democratic nominee Brandon Presley compete directly against one another until the November general election.
Neither Presley nor Reeves have major primary opponents, making each the favorite to win his respective party's nomination. Gwendolyn Gray, an independent candidate, will also run against the two during the general election.
The major action in the lieutenant governor’s race, on the other hand, will likely happen in the Republican primary.
State Sen. Chris McDaniel, a Republican from Jones County, is campaigning to block Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, also a Republican, from securing a second term in office.
There are two other Republican candidates — Shane Quick and Tiffany Longino — who have qualified to run, but neither has held elected office before nor has significant campaign funds on hand.
Hosemann, a moderate Republican, will try to use his $3.5 million campaign fund to fend off McDaniel, who leads the state Republican party's far-right contingent.
The winner of the Republican primary will face Ryan Grover, a Hattiesburg resident who is the only Democratic candidate in the race.
Here is a list of the rest of the candidates running for statewide office in Mississippi:
Secretary of State
Michael Watson (i), R
Shuwaski Young, D
Attorney General
Lynn Fitch (i), R
Greta Martin, D
State Auditor
Larry Bradford, D
Shad White (i), R
State Treasurer
Addie Green, D
David McRae (i), R
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce
Robert Bradford, D
Robert Briggs, D
Andy Gipson (i), R
Bethany Hill, D
Terry Rogers II, D
Insurance Commissioner
Mike Chaney (i), R
Mitch Young, R
Bruce Burton, D
